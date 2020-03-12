All apartments in Redondo Beach
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:34 PM

612 S. Catalina Avenue

612 South Catalina Avenue · (310) 316-5037
Location

612 South Catalina Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 754 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Completely renovated one bedroom one bath. First floor corner unit. All new - beautiful tile flooring, carpet in bedroom, white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, subway tile in bath, white ceiling fans. Gas fireplace. Lovely quiet building. One parking space in covered garage.
This 3 story 26 unit building has a community lounge area, sundeck BBQ with view of ocean, secured parking, elevator, laundry facility. and a new gym. Manager onsite. One block from the beach, it is must see! Pet friendly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 612 S. Catalina Avenue have any available units?
612 S. Catalina Avenue has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 612 S. Catalina Avenue have?
Some of 612 S. Catalina Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 612 S. Catalina Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
612 S. Catalina Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 612 S. Catalina Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 612 S. Catalina Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 612 S. Catalina Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 612 S. Catalina Avenue does offer parking.
Does 612 S. Catalina Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 612 S. Catalina Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 612 S. Catalina Avenue have a pool?
No, 612 S. Catalina Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 612 S. Catalina Avenue have accessible units?
No, 612 S. Catalina Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 612 S. Catalina Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 612 S. Catalina Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 612 S. Catalina Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 612 S. Catalina Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
