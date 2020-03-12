612 S. Catalina Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Completely renovated one bedroom one bath. First floor corner unit. All new - beautiful tile flooring, carpet in bedroom, white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, subway tile in bath, white ceiling fans. Gas fireplace. Lovely quiet building. One parking space in covered garage.

This 3 story 26 unit building has a community lounge area, sundeck BBQ with view of ocean, secured parking, elevator, laundry facility. and a new gym. Manager onsite. One block from the beach, it is must see! Pet friendly.