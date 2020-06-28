All apartments in Redondo Beach
Last updated April 30 2020 at 3:52 PM

611 Vincent Street

611 Vincent Street · No Longer Available
Location

611 Vincent Street, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Contact Don Ruane for showings 310-259-9815

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 611 Vincent Street have any available units?
611 Vincent Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
Is 611 Vincent Street currently offering any rent specials?
611 Vincent Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 611 Vincent Street pet-friendly?
No, 611 Vincent Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 611 Vincent Street offer parking?
No, 611 Vincent Street does not offer parking.
Does 611 Vincent Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 611 Vincent Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 611 Vincent Street have a pool?
No, 611 Vincent Street does not have a pool.
Does 611 Vincent Street have accessible units?
No, 611 Vincent Street does not have accessible units.
Does 611 Vincent Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 611 Vincent Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 611 Vincent Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 611 Vincent Street does not have units with air conditioning.
