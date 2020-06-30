All apartments in Redondo Beach
601 Camino Real

601 S Camino Real · (310) 362-4652
Location

601 S Camino Real, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 601 Camino Real · Avail. now

$4,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1360 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Charming Redondo Beach Home Rental! - This charming Redondo Beach home has wide open views overlooking the neighborhood, snow capped mountains, and even views of the Hollywood Sign! This perfect rental is a three-bedroom, two-bathroom home with a two-car garage and a private, fenced, terraced backyard with bougainvillea, lemon, and olive trees. The living room faces the backyard patio area and the front patio area with views. Arched ceilings are throughout the home along with a new heating unit and separate remote controlled, wall mounted air conditioning unit. The home has original hardwood flooring. The kitchen has a microwave, stove, oven, refrigerator, dishwasher and garbage disposal, along with tile counter tops. There is also a washer and dryer. Utilities are not included in rent. Gardening is included. Lease term is 12-months. Small to medium sized non-aggressive dog or cat is allowed pending a completed pet application and approval from owner.

You will get unbelievable weather with this great location. This home is situated just a couple blocks from Pacific Coast Highway and Pacific Ocean is only approximately 1/2 mile to the west.. The Redondo Beach City School District receives high praise for the quality of its education. The Alta Vista Park, Hopkins Wilderness Park, Veterans Park and the beach are all within walking distance.

(RLNE4852047)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 601 Camino Real have any available units?
601 Camino Real has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 601 Camino Real have?
Some of 601 Camino Real's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 601 Camino Real currently offering any rent specials?
601 Camino Real is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 601 Camino Real pet-friendly?
Yes, 601 Camino Real is pet friendly.
Does 601 Camino Real offer parking?
Yes, 601 Camino Real offers parking.
Does 601 Camino Real have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 601 Camino Real offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 601 Camino Real have a pool?
No, 601 Camino Real does not have a pool.
Does 601 Camino Real have accessible units?
No, 601 Camino Real does not have accessible units.
Does 601 Camino Real have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 601 Camino Real has units with dishwashers.
Does 601 Camino Real have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 601 Camino Real has units with air conditioning.
