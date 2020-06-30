601 Camino Real

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Charming Redondo Beach Home Rental! - This charming Redondo Beach home has wide open views overlooking the neighborhood, snow capped mountains, and even views of the Hollywood Sign! This perfect rental is a three-bedroom, two-bathroom home with a two-car garage and a private, fenced, terraced backyard with bougainvillea, lemon, and olive trees. The living room faces the backyard patio area and the front patio area with views. Arched ceilings are throughout the home along with a new heating unit and separate remote controlled, wall mounted air conditioning unit. The home has original hardwood flooring. The kitchen has a microwave, stove, oven, refrigerator, dishwasher and garbage disposal, along with tile counter tops. There is also a washer and dryer. Utilities are not included in rent. Gardening is included. Lease term is 12-months. Small to medium sized non-aggressive dog or cat is allowed pending a completed pet application and approval from owner.



You will get unbelievable weather with this great location. This home is situated just a couple blocks from Pacific Coast Highway and Pacific Ocean is only approximately 1/2 mile to the west.. The Redondo Beach City School District receives high praise for the quality of its education. The Alta Vista Park, Hopkins Wilderness Park, Veterans Park and the beach are all within walking distance.



