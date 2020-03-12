503 Avenue G - D

Amenities
Beautifully renovated two bedroom apartment with new vinyl flooring throughout in a great South Redondo Beach location - just 5 minutes from the ocean! This is a super convenient location, close to to all the shopping, restaurants, parks, and schools the area is known for.
The kitchen has granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, and full a set of appliances like oven/stove, dishwasher, microwave, and refrigerator. The unit also features an open living room/den area, with plenty of room to accommodate guests. Both bedrooms are decent size, with windows and large closets in each.
1 assigned parking space w/storage.
On-site laundry facility.
1 year lease.
Cat or Dog under 20 lbs OK with $600 pet deposit.
This is a very desirable location - 5 mins from the beach and next to the Riviera Village where there are many great bars, restaurants, and beach side shopping. For groceries - Trader Joes, Vons, and CVS are close by.
Also, the property is located close to El Retiro Park and Public Library that has a playground, picnic area, large playing field, and tennis and basketball courts.