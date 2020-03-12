All apartments in Redondo Beach
Redondo Beach, CA
503 Avenue G - D
503 Avenue G - D

503 Avenue G · (530) 576-5378
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

503 Avenue G, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 8

$2,295

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
carport
on-site laundry
parking
playground
tennis court
Beautifully renovated two bedroom apartment with new vinyl flooring throughout in a great South Redondo Beach location - just 5 minutes from the ocean! This is a super convenient location, close to to all the shopping, restaurants, parks, and schools the area is known for.

The kitchen has granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, and full a set of appliances like oven/stove, dishwasher, microwave, and refrigerator. The unit also features an open living room/den area, with plenty of room to accommodate guests. Both bedrooms are decent size, with windows and large closets in each.

1 assigned parking space w/storage.
On-site laundry facility.

1 year lease.
Cat or Dog under 20 lbs OK with $600 pet deposit.
This is a very desirable location - 5 mins from the beach and next to the Riviera Village where there are many great bars, restaurants, and beach side shopping. For groceries - Trader Joes, Vons, and CVS are close by.

Also, the property is located close to El Retiro Park and Public Library that has a playground, picnic area, large playing field, and tennis and basketball courts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 503 Avenue G - D have any available units?
503 Avenue G - D has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 503 Avenue G - D have?
Some of 503 Avenue G - D's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 503 Avenue G - D currently offering any rent specials?
503 Avenue G - D isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 503 Avenue G - D pet-friendly?
Yes, 503 Avenue G - D is pet friendly.
Does 503 Avenue G - D offer parking?
Yes, 503 Avenue G - D does offer parking.
Does 503 Avenue G - D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 503 Avenue G - D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 503 Avenue G - D have a pool?
No, 503 Avenue G - D does not have a pool.
Does 503 Avenue G - D have accessible units?
No, 503 Avenue G - D does not have accessible units.
Does 503 Avenue G - D have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 503 Avenue G - D has units with dishwashers.
Does 503 Avenue G - D have units with air conditioning?
No, 503 Avenue G - D does not have units with air conditioning.
