503 Avenue G - D

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly carport recently renovated

Beautifully renovated two bedroom apartment with new vinyl flooring throughout in a great South Redondo Beach location - just 5 minutes from the ocean! This is a super convenient location, close to to all the shopping, restaurants, parks, and schools the area is known for.



The kitchen has granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, and full a set of appliances like oven/stove, dishwasher, microwave, and refrigerator. The unit also features an open living room/den area, with plenty of room to accommodate guests. Both bedrooms are decent size, with windows and large closets in each.



1 assigned parking space w/storage.

On-site laundry facility.



1 year lease.

Cat or Dog under 20 lbs OK with $600 pet deposit.

This is a very desirable location - 5 mins from the beach and next to the Riviera Village where there are many great bars, restaurants, and beach side shopping. For groceries - Trader Joes, Vons, and CVS are close by.



Also, the property is located close to El Retiro Park and Public Library that has a playground, picnic area, large playing field, and tennis and basketball courts.