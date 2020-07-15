417 N Prospect Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

PRIME REDONDO BEACH LOCATION!! Home sits High above Prospect with some city light views. Home features 4 Bedrooms & 2 bathrooms, 1 of the bedrooms on the main living area. Large living room, with fireplace and access to dining room, and out door pool. Open kitchen with lots of light, with adjacent Dining room, opens to the back yard featuring a pool and entertaining area. Stainless appliances, TV attached in living room. 2 car garage off the alley, enters home through the back yard. Tankless water heater, laundry room off kitchen, with washer and dryer included. Tons of storage.

Note: Some of the carpets are being replaced in the bedrooms upstairs. Carpets on main living room will be cleaned and stretched, and the closet doors have been ordered for the bedrooms.



Home will be ready to move in by mid Febraury. 2020