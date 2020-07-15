All apartments in Redondo Beach
Last updated February 15 2020 at 10:25 AM

417 N Prospect Avenue

417 North Prospect Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

417 North Prospect Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
PRIME REDONDO BEACH LOCATION!! Home sits High above Prospect with some city light views. Home features 4 Bedrooms & 2 bathrooms, 1 of the bedrooms on the main living area. Large living room, with fireplace and access to dining room, and out door pool. Open kitchen with lots of light, with adjacent Dining room, opens to the back yard featuring a pool and entertaining area. Stainless appliances, TV attached in living room. 2 car garage off the alley, enters home through the back yard. Tankless water heater, laundry room off kitchen, with washer and dryer included. Tons of storage.
Note: Some of the carpets are being replaced in the bedrooms upstairs. Carpets on main living room will be cleaned and stretched, and the closet doors have been ordered for the bedrooms.

Home will be ready to move in by mid Febraury. 2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 417 N Prospect Avenue have any available units?
417 N Prospect Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 417 N Prospect Avenue have?
Some of 417 N Prospect Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 417 N Prospect Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
417 N Prospect Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 417 N Prospect Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 417 N Prospect Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 417 N Prospect Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 417 N Prospect Avenue offers parking.
Does 417 N Prospect Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 417 N Prospect Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 417 N Prospect Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 417 N Prospect Avenue has a pool.
Does 417 N Prospect Avenue have accessible units?
No, 417 N Prospect Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 417 N Prospect Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 417 N Prospect Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 417 N Prospect Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 417 N Prospect Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
