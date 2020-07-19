All apartments in Redondo Beach
Last updated August 17 2019 at 7:20 AM

413 S Broadway

413 South Broadway · No Longer Available
Location

413 South Broadway, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous detached townhome only one block from the Beach! This wonderful South Redondo Beach home has a remodeled kitchen and bathrooms with a large backyard that is pet friendly. A very large and beautiful living room with a fireplace and recessed lights throughout. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home is everything you’ve been looking for within Redondo Beach School District and a short walk to the beach! Vaulted ceilings upstairs with large bedrooms and a full laundry room upstairs with side by side washer and dryer. The very large master bedroom has his and hers walk-in closets. Attached 2 car garage, plenty of storage and beautiful hardwood floors throughout. A short walk to wonderful restaurants and stores. Bring your pets and come live the beachlife in this fabulous home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 413 S Broadway have any available units?
413 S Broadway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 413 S Broadway have?
Some of 413 S Broadway's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 413 S Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
413 S Broadway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 413 S Broadway pet-friendly?
Yes, 413 S Broadway is pet friendly.
Does 413 S Broadway offer parking?
Yes, 413 S Broadway offers parking.
Does 413 S Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 413 S Broadway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 413 S Broadway have a pool?
No, 413 S Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 413 S Broadway have accessible units?
No, 413 S Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 413 S Broadway have units with dishwashers?
No, 413 S Broadway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 413 S Broadway have units with air conditioning?
No, 413 S Broadway does not have units with air conditioning.
