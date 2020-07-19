413 S Broadway

Amenities
Gorgeous detached townhome only one block from the Beach! This wonderful South Redondo Beach home has a remodeled kitchen and bathrooms with a large backyard that is pet friendly. A very large and beautiful living room with a fireplace and recessed lights throughout. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home is everything you’ve been looking for within Redondo Beach School District and a short walk to the beach! Vaulted ceilings upstairs with large bedrooms and a full laundry room upstairs with side by side washer and dryer. The very large master bedroom has his and hers walk-in closets. Attached 2 car garage, plenty of storage and beautiful hardwood floors throughout. A short walk to wonderful restaurants and stores. Bring your pets and come live the beachlife in this fabulous home!