All apartments in Redondo Beach
Find more places like 402 S Juanita Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redondo Beach, CA
/
402 S Juanita Avenue
Last updated August 12 2019 at 7:16 AM

402 S Juanita Avenue

402 South Juanita Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redondo Beach
See all
South Redondo Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

402 South Juanita Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful renovated Redondo Beach home with two bedroom, two baths. Wood flooring in living & dining room. Almost new kitchen with Quartz counters & newer cabinets. Huge backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 402 S Juanita Avenue have any available units?
402 S Juanita Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
Is 402 S Juanita Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
402 S Juanita Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 402 S Juanita Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 402 S Juanita Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 402 S Juanita Avenue offer parking?
No, 402 S Juanita Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 402 S Juanita Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 402 S Juanita Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 402 S Juanita Avenue have a pool?
No, 402 S Juanita Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 402 S Juanita Avenue have accessible units?
No, 402 S Juanita Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 402 S Juanita Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 402 S Juanita Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 402 S Juanita Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 402 S Juanita Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elements 616 Coastal Apts
616 Esplanade
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Riviera Vista Apartments
1000 S Catalina Ave
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Rockefeller Lane
2003 Rockefeller Lane
Redondo Beach, CA 90278
Sea Air
2020 Artesia Boulevard
Redondo Beach, CA 90278
Ocean Club
300 The Village Dr
Redondo Beach, CA 90277

Similar Pages

Redondo Beach 1 Bedroom ApartmentsRedondo Beach 2 Bedroom Apartments
Redondo Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRedondo Beach Apartments with Parking
Redondo Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAAlhambra, CAWest Hollywood, CALa Habra, CAPlacentia, CA
Buena Park, CABrea, CACulver City, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CANorwalk, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Redondo Beach
North Redondo Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles