300 The Village

Amenities
AVAILABLE JANUARY 1ST, 2020
This resort-style ocean view apartment complex is the hippest place to live in Redondo! This apartment has the best views on the complex overlooking the ocean, pier, and park. Enjoy all of the amenities including an amazing gym, pool, jacuzzi, BBQ deck, and 2 tandem parking spaces.
LEASE TERMS
- 1-year lease
- Furnished
- All utilities included
- Sublease
AMENITIES
- Ample Guest Parking
- 2 tandem parking spots
- W/D in-unit
- Refrigerator
- Stove
- Microwave
- Pet-Friendly
- Private Glass Balcony/Patio
- Walk-in Closet
PET POLICY
- $500 Deposit
- $50 Monthly Pet Rent
- 20 lb Weight Limit
- 1 Pet Limit
COMMUNITY FEATURES
- Barbecues with Picnic Area
- Courtesy Patrol
- Private Cabanas
- Resort-Style Pool and Spa/Jacuzzi
- Business Center
- Clubhouse
- Fitness Center
- Resident Cafe/Deli
ABOUT THE PROPERTY
This waterfront resort-style apartment complex was built in 1972 and has 4 stories with 332 units. This property is located in the South Redondo Beach neighborhood. South Redondo Beach is the most walkable neighborhood in Redondo Beach with a neighborhood Walk Score of 76.
NEIGHBORHOOD
- Redondo Pier: .4 mile, 4-minute walk, 3-minute bike ride
- Marvin Braude Bike Trail: .2 mile, which is a 16.7-mile bike ride to the Santa Monica Pier
- Del Amo Fashion Center: Luxury Shopping/Dining - 3 miles, 12-minute drive
- Riviera Village: 2 miles, 12-minute bike ride, a 7-minute drive
- 73 - WALK SCORE
Most errands can be accomplished on foot.