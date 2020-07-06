All apartments in Redondo Beach
Last updated January 12 2020 at 10:09 AM

300 The Village

300 The Village · No Longer Available
Location

300 The Village, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
guest parking
hot tub
AVAILABLE JANUARY 1ST, 2020

This resort-style ocean view apartment complex is the hippest place to live in Redondo! This apartment has the best views on the complex overlooking the ocean, pier, and park. Enjoy all of the amenities including an amazing gym, pool, jacuzzi, BBQ deck, and 2 tandem parking spaces.

LEASE TERMS
- 1-year lease
- Furnished
- All utilities included
- Sublease

AMENITIES
- Ample Guest Parking
- 2 tandem parking spots
- W/D in-unit
- Refrigerator
- Stove
- Microwave
- Pet-Friendly
- Private Glass Balcony/Patio
- Walk-in Closet

PET POLICY
- $500 Deposit
- $50 Monthly Pet Rent
- 20 lb Weight Limit
- 1 Pet Limit

COMMUNITY FEATURES
- Barbecues with Picnic Area
- Courtesy Patrol
- Private Cabanas
- Resort-Style Pool and Spa/Jacuzzi
- Business Center
- Clubhouse
- Fitness Center
- Resident Cafe/Deli

ABOUT THE PROPERTY
This waterfront resort-style apartment complex was built in 1972 and has 4 stories with 332 units. This property is located in the South Redondo Beach neighborhood. South Redondo Beach is the most walkable neighborhood in Redondo Beach with a neighborhood Walk Score of 76.

NEIGHBORHOOD
- Redondo Pier: .4 mile, 4-minute walk, 3-minute bike ride
- Marvin Braude Bike Trail: .2 mile, which is a 16.7-mile bike ride to the Santa Monica Pier
- Del Amo Fashion Center: Luxury Shopping/Dining - 3 miles, 12-minute drive
- Riviera Village: 2 miles, 12-minute bike ride, a 7-minute drive

- 73 - WALK SCORE
Most errands can be accomplished on foot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 The Village have any available units?
300 The Village doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 300 The Village have?
Some of 300 The Village's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 The Village currently offering any rent specials?
300 The Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 The Village pet-friendly?
Yes, 300 The Village is pet friendly.
Does 300 The Village offer parking?
Yes, 300 The Village offers parking.
Does 300 The Village have units with washers and dryers?
No, 300 The Village does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 The Village have a pool?
Yes, 300 The Village has a pool.
Does 300 The Village have accessible units?
No, 300 The Village does not have accessible units.
Does 300 The Village have units with dishwashers?
No, 300 The Village does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 300 The Village have units with air conditioning?
No, 300 The Village does not have units with air conditioning.

