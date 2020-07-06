300 The Village

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly all utils included parking walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities furnished microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill guest parking hot tub

AVAILABLE JANUARY 1ST, 2020



This resort-style ocean view apartment complex is the hippest place to live in Redondo! This apartment has the best views on the complex overlooking the ocean, pier, and park. Enjoy all of the amenities including an amazing gym, pool, jacuzzi, BBQ deck, and 2 tandem parking spaces.



LEASE TERMS

- 1-year lease

- Furnished

- All utilities included

- Sublease



AMENITIES

- Ample Guest Parking

- 2 tandem parking spots

- W/D in-unit

- Refrigerator

- Stove

- Microwave

- Pet-Friendly

- Private Glass Balcony/Patio

- Walk-in Closet



PET POLICY

- $500 Deposit

- $50 Monthly Pet Rent

- 20 lb Weight Limit

- 1 Pet Limit



COMMUNITY FEATURES

- Barbecues with Picnic Area

- Courtesy Patrol

- Private Cabanas

- Resort-Style Pool and Spa/Jacuzzi

- Business Center

- Clubhouse

- Fitness Center

- Resident Cafe/Deli



ABOUT THE PROPERTY

This waterfront resort-style apartment complex was built in 1972 and has 4 stories with 332 units. This property is located in the South Redondo Beach neighborhood. South Redondo Beach is the most walkable neighborhood in Redondo Beach with a neighborhood Walk Score of 76.



NEIGHBORHOOD

- Redondo Pier: .4 mile, 4-minute walk, 3-minute bike ride

- Marvin Braude Bike Trail: .2 mile, which is a 16.7-mile bike ride to the Santa Monica Pier

- Del Amo Fashion Center: Luxury Shopping/Dining - 3 miles, 12-minute drive

- Riviera Village: 2 miles, 12-minute bike ride, a 7-minute drive



- 73 - WALK SCORE

Most errands can be accomplished on foot.