Last updated July 19 2020 at 9:31 AM

2929 W. 190th Street 145

2929 West 190th Street · (310) 930-4640
Location

2929 West 190th Street, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 145 · Avail. now

$1,695

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
pool
hot tub
sauna
dogs allowed
$1695&UP Redondo Bch 1+ 1 MoveIn Special! pool,spa - Property Id: 109361

$1695&up We have great 1 bedroom apartments available now and August. The move in special is on certain units with immediate move in. Spacious 1 bedrooms in gated country club setting. Large pool, jacuzzi, 2 sauna's, Gym, Laundry room, Sundeck. Convenient to shops, freeway and beach. Call Jill to schedule a viewing at 310-371-4110. NO DOGS.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2929-w.-190th-street-redondo-beach-ca-unit-145/109361
Property Id 109361

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5950526)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2929 W. 190th Street 145 have any available units?
2929 W. 190th Street 145 has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2929 W. 190th Street 145 have?
Some of 2929 W. 190th Street 145's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2929 W. 190th Street 145 currently offering any rent specials?
2929 W. 190th Street 145 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2929 W. 190th Street 145 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2929 W. 190th Street 145 is pet friendly.
Does 2929 W. 190th Street 145 offer parking?
No, 2929 W. 190th Street 145 does not offer parking.
Does 2929 W. 190th Street 145 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2929 W. 190th Street 145 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2929 W. 190th Street 145 have a pool?
Yes, 2929 W. 190th Street 145 has a pool.
Does 2929 W. 190th Street 145 have accessible units?
No, 2929 W. 190th Street 145 does not have accessible units.
Does 2929 W. 190th Street 145 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2929 W. 190th Street 145 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2929 W. 190th Street 145 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2929 W. 190th Street 145 does not have units with air conditioning.
