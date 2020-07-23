2929 W. 190th Street 145

Amenities

on-site laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly gym pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal oven range Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly gym on-site laundry pool hot tub sauna dogs allowed

$1695&UP Redondo Bch 1+ 1 MoveIn Special! pool,spa - Property Id: 109361



$1695&up We have great 1 bedroom apartments available now and August. The move in special is on certain units with immediate move in. Spacious 1 bedrooms in gated country club setting. Large pool, jacuzzi, 2 sauna's, Gym, Laundry room, Sundeck. Convenient to shops, freeway and beach. Call Jill to schedule a viewing at 310-371-4110. NO DOGS.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2929-w.-190th-street-redondo-beach-ca-unit-145/109361

No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5950526)