2825 Fisk Lane

Turnkey, remodeled home in a great neighborhood of Redondo Beach. Did I say remodeled? Yes, I mean Exquisitely remodeled, with over 1,600 sqft of pure bliss, fully remodeled kitchen, bathrooms, floors and windows. All top of the line too: wood, shutter cabinets, Wolf six-burner stove. Some homes look nice but still have that old layout. Not this one! As you enter through the front door, step into an inviting living room, and curl around the corner as it opens up into a great room, starting with the kitchen, moving through the dining area and relaxing near the fireplace in the family room. Applications upon request. Email kevin.dasilva@elliman.com and Get it in today!