2706 Vanderbilt Lane

Amenities
WELCOME home to this beautifully remodeled 1 bedroom 1 bathroom 1st floor apartment in Redondo Beach! This unit features NEW wood like flooring, and plenty of windows for natural sunlight! Walk into a sleek NEW kitchen showcasing NEW Quartz counters, NEW pearly white cabinets, beautiful back-splash, and all brand NEW stainless steel appliances including a refrigerator, and stove! The bathroom includes a new vanity, and new light fixtures. 1 assigned parking spot in locked garage is included. Forget about hot summers as a NEW AC unit will be installed before move-in. Building has washers and dryers. Conveniently located near the South Bay Galleria, 405 freeway, Madison Elementary School, Perry Park, and more. Schedule a showing today!