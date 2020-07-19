All apartments in Redondo Beach
Find more places like 2706 Vanderbilt Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redondo Beach, CA
/
2706 Vanderbilt Lane
Last updated August 3 2019 at 8:47 AM

2706 Vanderbilt Lane

2706 Vanderbilt Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redondo Beach
See all
North Redondo Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

2706 Vanderbilt Lane, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
WELCOME home to this beautifully remodeled 1 bedroom 1 bathroom 1st floor apartment in Redondo Beach! This unit features NEW wood like flooring, and plenty of windows for natural sunlight! Walk into a sleek NEW kitchen showcasing NEW Quartz counters, NEW pearly white cabinets, beautiful back-splash, and all brand NEW stainless steel appliances including a refrigerator, and stove! The bathroom includes a new vanity, and new light fixtures. 1 assigned parking spot in locked garage is included. Forget about hot summers as a NEW AC unit will be installed before move-in. Building has washers and dryers. Conveniently located near the South Bay Galleria, 405 freeway, Madison Elementary School, Perry Park, and more. Schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2706 Vanderbilt Lane have any available units?
2706 Vanderbilt Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2706 Vanderbilt Lane have?
Some of 2706 Vanderbilt Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2706 Vanderbilt Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2706 Vanderbilt Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2706 Vanderbilt Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2706 Vanderbilt Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 2706 Vanderbilt Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2706 Vanderbilt Lane offers parking.
Does 2706 Vanderbilt Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2706 Vanderbilt Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2706 Vanderbilt Lane have a pool?
No, 2706 Vanderbilt Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2706 Vanderbilt Lane have accessible units?
No, 2706 Vanderbilt Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2706 Vanderbilt Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2706 Vanderbilt Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2706 Vanderbilt Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2706 Vanderbilt Lane has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Find a Sublet
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Riviera Vista Apartments
1000 S Catalina Ave
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Elements 616 Coastal Apts
616 Esplanade
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Ocean Club
300 The Village Dr
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Sea Air
2020 Artesia Boulevard
Redondo Beach, CA 90278
Rockefeller Lane
2003 Rockefeller Lane
Redondo Beach, CA 90278

Similar Pages

Redondo Beach 1 Bedroom ApartmentsRedondo Beach 2 Bedroom Apartments
Redondo Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRedondo Beach Apartments with Parking
Redondo Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAAlhambra, CAWest Hollywood, CALa Habra, CAPlacentia, CA
Buena Park, CABrea, CACulver City, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CANorwalk, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Redondo Beach
North Redondo Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles