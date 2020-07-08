2704 Vanderbilt Lane

Amenities
KEY FEATURES
Year Built: 1972
Bedrooms: 2 Bed
Bathrooms: 2 Bath
Parking: 1 Garage
Lease Duration: 1 Year (See Details Below)
Deposit: $1,000
Pets Policy: Cats and Dogs are OK
Laundry: In Unit
Floor: 2
Property Type: Apartment
DESCRIPTION
The beautifully renovated apartment features:
Renovated kitchen with granite counters
Stainless steel appliances (Refrigerator, Gas Stove/Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher)
Renovated bathroom
Wood style laminate flooring throughout the unit
Stacked Washer/Dryer (in unit!) and additional laundry facility on site
2 parking spaces in detached garage
Building Features:
Small 16 unit building
Easy access to 405, 105, and 91 Freeways
Walking distance to South Bay Galleria, shopping malls and grocery/health stores
10 minutes to LAX
Pet friendly! (2 up to 50 lbs)
Onsite resident manager
Online rent payments and maintenance requests
UNIT FEATURES
Range / Oven
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Microwave
Garbage disposal
Stainless steel appliances
Freezer
Ceiling fans
Cable-ready
Hardwood floor
COMMUNITY FEATURES
Gated entry
