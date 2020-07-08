2704 Vanderbilt Lane

Amenities

This beautiful large apartment is one of a kind and it features: - Renovated kitchen with granite counters - Stainless steel appliances (Refrigerator, Gas Stove/Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher) - Renovated bathrooms - Wood style laminate flooring throughout the unit - Stacked Washer/Dryer (in unit!) and additional laundry facility on site - Master bedroom with walk-in closet and private bathroom - Detached, private 2 car garage --Building Features: - Small 16 unit building - Easy access to 405, 105, and 91 Freeways - Walking distance to South Bay Galleria, shopping malls and grocery/health stores - 10 minutes to LAX - Pet friendly! (2 up to 50 lbs) - Onsite resident manager - Online rent payments and maintenance requests -- Azure Apartments is professionally managed by Pan American Properties



Year Built: 1972

Bedrooms: 2 Bed

Bathrooms: 2 Bath

Parking: 1 Garage

Lease Duration: 1 Year (See Details Below)

Deposit: $1,000

Pets Policy: Cats and Dogs are OK

Laundry: In Unit

Floor: 2

Property Type: Apartment



