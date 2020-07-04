All apartments in Redondo Beach
Redondo Beach, CA
2619 Gates Avenue - B
Last updated May 22 2020 at 4:08 AM

2619 Gates Avenue - B

2619 Gates Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2619 Gates Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment in great N. Redodno location. Close to freeways, shopping, & schools. This apartment features new everything, paint, hardwood floor, granite counter tops, stainless steal appliances. Large living room with two good sized bedrooms. Ground floor, rear unit with plenty of natural Sun Light. 1 garage parking spot included. Washer & dryer hookups in unit. Small pets ok with pet deposit.

Please note: 3D scan is of an adjacent unit so some differences may be present.

VIRTUAL TOUR: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=HB569iTrBcq

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2619 Gates Avenue - B have any available units?
2619 Gates Avenue - B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2619 Gates Avenue - B have?
Some of 2619 Gates Avenue - B's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2619 Gates Avenue - B currently offering any rent specials?
2619 Gates Avenue - B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2619 Gates Avenue - B pet-friendly?
Yes, 2619 Gates Avenue - B is pet friendly.
Does 2619 Gates Avenue - B offer parking?
Yes, 2619 Gates Avenue - B offers parking.
Does 2619 Gates Avenue - B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2619 Gates Avenue - B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2619 Gates Avenue - B have a pool?
No, 2619 Gates Avenue - B does not have a pool.
Does 2619 Gates Avenue - B have accessible units?
No, 2619 Gates Avenue - B does not have accessible units.
Does 2619 Gates Avenue - B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2619 Gates Avenue - B has units with dishwashers.
Does 2619 Gates Avenue - B have units with air conditioning?
No, 2619 Gates Avenue - B does not have units with air conditioning.

