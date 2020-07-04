2619 Gates Avenue - B

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment in great N. Redodno location. Close to freeways, shopping, & schools. This apartment features new everything, paint, hardwood floor, granite counter tops, stainless steal appliances. Large living room with two good sized bedrooms. Ground floor, rear unit with plenty of natural Sun Light. 1 garage parking spot included. Washer & dryer hookups in unit. Small pets ok with pet deposit.



Please note: 3D scan is of an adjacent unit so some differences may be present.



VIRTUAL TOUR: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=HB569iTrBcq