2617 Gates Avenue - D

******************Please view 3D tour and fill out application for showing.******************



Beautiful remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment in great N. Redondo location. Close to freeways, shopping, & schools. This apartment features newer paint, hardwood floor, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances. Large living room with two bedrooms. Upper unit with plenty of natural sun light. 1 garage parking spot included. Washer & dryer hookups in unit. Small pets OK with pet deposit.