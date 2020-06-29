All apartments in Redondo Beach
Last updated November 17 2019 at 3:54 AM

2617 Gates Avenue - D

2617 Gates Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2617 Gates Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
******************Please view 3D tour and fill out application for showing.******************

Beautiful remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment in great N. Redondo location. Close to freeways, shopping, & schools. This apartment features newer paint, hardwood floor, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances. Large living room with two bedrooms. Upper unit with plenty of natural sun light. 1 garage parking spot included. Washer & dryer hookups in unit. Small pets OK with pet deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2617 Gates Avenue - D have any available units?
2617 Gates Avenue - D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2617 Gates Avenue - D have?
Some of 2617 Gates Avenue - D's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2617 Gates Avenue - D currently offering any rent specials?
2617 Gates Avenue - D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2617 Gates Avenue - D pet-friendly?
Yes, 2617 Gates Avenue - D is pet friendly.
Does 2617 Gates Avenue - D offer parking?
Yes, 2617 Gates Avenue - D offers parking.
Does 2617 Gates Avenue - D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2617 Gates Avenue - D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2617 Gates Avenue - D have a pool?
No, 2617 Gates Avenue - D does not have a pool.
Does 2617 Gates Avenue - D have accessible units?
No, 2617 Gates Avenue - D does not have accessible units.
Does 2617 Gates Avenue - D have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2617 Gates Avenue - D has units with dishwashers.
Does 2617 Gates Avenue - D have units with air conditioning?
No, 2617 Gates Avenue - D does not have units with air conditioning.
