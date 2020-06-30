All apartments in Redondo Beach
Find more places like 2610 Robinson Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redondo Beach, CA
/
2610 Robinson Street
Last updated July 10 2019 at 9:24 PM

2610 Robinson Street

2610 Robinson Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redondo Beach
See all
North Redondo Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

2610 Robinson Street, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Amenities

garbage disposal
garage
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Unit type: Single Family Home; Number of bedrooms: 3; Number of bathrooms: 2; Square footage: 1300; Parking: 4 Car Indoor Garage; Monthly rent: $3600.00; IMRID9686

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2610 Robinson Street have any available units?
2610 Robinson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
Is 2610 Robinson Street currently offering any rent specials?
2610 Robinson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2610 Robinson Street pet-friendly?
No, 2610 Robinson Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 2610 Robinson Street offer parking?
Yes, 2610 Robinson Street offers parking.
Does 2610 Robinson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2610 Robinson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2610 Robinson Street have a pool?
No, 2610 Robinson Street does not have a pool.
Does 2610 Robinson Street have accessible units?
No, 2610 Robinson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2610 Robinson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2610 Robinson Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2610 Robinson Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2610 Robinson Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elements 616 Coastal Apts
616 Esplanade
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Sea Air
2020 Artesia Boulevard
Redondo Beach, CA 90278
Ocean Club
300 The Village Dr
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Riviera Vista Apartments
1000 S Catalina Ave
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Rockefeller Lane
2003 Rockefeller Lane
Redondo Beach, CA 90278

Similar Pages

Redondo Beach 1 BedroomsRedondo Beach 2 Bedrooms
Redondo Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRedondo Beach Apartments with Parking
Redondo Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAAlhambra, CAWest Hollywood, CALa Habra, CAPlacentia, CA
Buena Park, CABrea, CACulver City, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CANorwalk, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Redondo Beach
North Redondo Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles