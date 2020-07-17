2610 CARNEGIE LANE-J

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Located in the highly desirable North Redondo Beach area, this bright, sunny apartment complex is less than 10 minutes to the beach and

close to shopping, major freeways and all the major aerospace companies.



Located within the Redondo Beach Union High School District, which is nationally recognized for academic excellence



Bright 2 bedroom 1 bath upstairs unit. Freshly painted with new plank flooring and carpeting. New refrigerator and stove as well as water and trash included.



This is a MUST see, check out the pictures, then give us a call at 310-701-0264 to request a tour!

Pet friendly

