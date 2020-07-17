All apartments in Redondo Beach
Find more places like 2610 CARNEGIE LANE-J.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redondo Beach, CA
/
2610 CARNEGIE LANE-J
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:56 PM

2610 CARNEGIE LANE-J

2610 Carnegie Lane · (661) 755-3248
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Redondo Beach
See all
North Redondo Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

2610 Carnegie Lane, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Located in the highly desirable North Redondo Beach area, this bright, sunny apartment complex is less than 10 minutes to the beach and
close to shopping, major freeways and all the major aerospace companies.

Located within the Redondo Beach Union High School District, which is nationally recognized for academic excellence

Bright 2 bedroom 1 bath upstairs unit. Freshly painted with new plank flooring and carpeting. New refrigerator and stove as well as water and trash included.

This is a MUST see, check out the pictures, then give us a call at 310-701-0264 to request a tour!
Located in the highly desirable North Redondo Beach area, this bright, sunny apartment complex is less than 10 minutes to the beach and
close to shopping, major freeways and all the major aerospace companies.

Located within the Redondo Beach Union High School District, which is nationally recognized for academic excellence
Pet friendly
This is a MUST see, check out the pictures, then give us a call to request a tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2610 CARNEGIE LANE-J have any available units?
2610 CARNEGIE LANE-J doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2610 CARNEGIE LANE-J have?
Some of 2610 CARNEGIE LANE-J's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2610 CARNEGIE LANE-J currently offering any rent specials?
2610 CARNEGIE LANE-J is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2610 CARNEGIE LANE-J pet-friendly?
Yes, 2610 CARNEGIE LANE-J is pet friendly.
Does 2610 CARNEGIE LANE-J offer parking?
Yes, 2610 CARNEGIE LANE-J offers parking.
Does 2610 CARNEGIE LANE-J have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2610 CARNEGIE LANE-J does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2610 CARNEGIE LANE-J have a pool?
No, 2610 CARNEGIE LANE-J does not have a pool.
Does 2610 CARNEGIE LANE-J have accessible units?
No, 2610 CARNEGIE LANE-J does not have accessible units.
Does 2610 CARNEGIE LANE-J have units with dishwashers?
No, 2610 CARNEGIE LANE-J does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2610 CARNEGIE LANE-J have units with air conditioning?
No, 2610 CARNEGIE LANE-J does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2610 CARNEGIE LANE-J?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ocean Club
300 The Village Dr
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Riviera Vista Apartments
1000 S Catalina Ave
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Elements 616 Coastal Apts
616 Esplanade
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Rockefeller Lane
2003 Rockefeller Lane
Redondo Beach, CA 90278
Sea Air
2020 Artesia Boulevard
Redondo Beach, CA 90278

Similar Pages

Redondo Beach 1 BedroomsRedondo Beach 2 Bedrooms
Redondo Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRedondo Beach Apartments with Parking
Redondo Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAAlhambra, CAWest Hollywood, CALa Habra, CAPlacentia, CA
Buena Park, CABrea, CACulver City, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CANorwalk, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Redondo Beach
North Redondo Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity