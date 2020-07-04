2609 Rindge Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking bbq/grill garage guest parking

Incredible 3 bedroom plus office/4th bedroom, 2.5 bath Redondo Beach townhome boasting 1,572 SF of living space close to everything. This front unit townhome has many new upgrades and features a brand new modern, gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, breakfast bar area, and beautiful hardwood floors. The open living room has a warm and inviting fireplace and the dual sliding glass doors provide an abundance of natural light that lead to your private patio, creating a fantastic indoor-outdoor living space for barbecues or social gatherings with friends. A bonus room can be used as an office, guest room or at home workout room. The upstairs living area features a totally remodeled spacious master en suite with new master closet, two additional bedrooms and a full bathroom. Upgrades to the property include LED recessed lights in the living room and kitchen, new heater and AC, new ducting in the kitchen and attic, new toilets, and new triple pane windows and sliding doors. There is an attached two car garage with Tesla Plug ready and two guest parking spaces available. Super convenient South Bay location only minutes to Lincoln Elementary School, parks, the beach, restaurants, shopping, and convenient freeway access. Tenant pays for all utilities except gardener and trash. Washer and dryer in unit. Will consider small pet.