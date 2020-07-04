All apartments in Redondo Beach
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:42 AM

2609 Rindge Lane

2609 Rindge Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2609 Rindge Lane, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
Incredible 3 bedroom plus office/4th bedroom, 2.5 bath Redondo Beach townhome boasting 1,572 SF of living space close to everything. This front unit townhome has many new upgrades and features a brand new modern, gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, breakfast bar area, and beautiful hardwood floors. The open living room has a warm and inviting fireplace and the dual sliding glass doors provide an abundance of natural light that lead to your private patio, creating a fantastic indoor-outdoor living space for barbecues or social gatherings with friends. A bonus room can be used as an office, guest room or at home workout room. The upstairs living area features a totally remodeled spacious master en suite with new master closet, two additional bedrooms and a full bathroom. Upgrades to the property include LED recessed lights in the living room and kitchen, new heater and AC, new ducting in the kitchen and attic, new toilets, and new triple pane windows and sliding doors. There is an attached two car garage with Tesla Plug ready and two guest parking spaces available. Super convenient South Bay location only minutes to Lincoln Elementary School, parks, the beach, restaurants, shopping, and convenient freeway access. Tenant pays for all utilities except gardener and trash. Washer and dryer in unit. Will consider small pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2609 Rindge Lane have any available units?
2609 Rindge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2609 Rindge Lane have?
Some of 2609 Rindge Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2609 Rindge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2609 Rindge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2609 Rindge Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2609 Rindge Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2609 Rindge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2609 Rindge Lane offers parking.
Does 2609 Rindge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2609 Rindge Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2609 Rindge Lane have a pool?
No, 2609 Rindge Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2609 Rindge Lane have accessible units?
No, 2609 Rindge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2609 Rindge Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2609 Rindge Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2609 Rindge Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2609 Rindge Lane has units with air conditioning.

