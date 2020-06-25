Amenities
2517 Huntington Lane # B Available 06/01/19 Detached Upgraded Rear Townhome in North Redondo Beach - Immaculately updated rear town home in North Redondo with an amazing outdoor entertainers space and beautiful chef's kitchen. The home has 4 Bedrooms (one currently used as an office), 3 Bathrooms, a lovely master suite, air conditioning, and loads of upgrades throughout. All bedrooms and separate laundry room are located on the second level with loads of natural light with the vaulted ceilings/skylight. Truly and entertainers paradise with the spacious kitchen, patio water feature/built in fire pit, wine fridge tucked in the island, and so much more to enjoy! Apply now online at HomeUp.com - this one will not last!
360 Camera Guide Link:
https://youriguide.com/unit_b_2517_huntington_ln_redondo_beach_ca?unbranded
Floorplan Link:
https://youriguide.com/unit_b_2517_huntington_ln_redondo_beach_ca/doc/floorplan_imperial_en_u.pdf
Living: 18'6" x 16'9" / 5.63m x 5.10m
Kitchen: 13'9" x 19' / 4.20m x 5.80m
Garage: 18'11" x 19'4" / 5.77m x 5.90m
2ND FLOOR
Bedroom: 11'11" x 12'6" / 3.64m x 3.80m
Bedroom: 12' x 15'1" / 3.66m x 4.60m
Office: 11'7" x 12'2" / 3.53m x 3.72m
Master: 20'6" x 24'3" / 6.25m x 7.40m
Lndry: 7'7" x 5'2" / 2.30m x 1.57m
(RLNE3255287)