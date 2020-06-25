All apartments in Redondo Beach
Home
/
Redondo Beach, CA
/
2517 Huntington Lane # B
Last updated May 25 2019 at 10:54 AM

2517 Huntington Lane # B

2517 Huntington Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2517 Huntington Lane, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2517 Huntington Lane # B Available 06/01/19 Detached Upgraded Rear Townhome in North Redondo Beach - Immaculately updated rear town home in North Redondo with an amazing outdoor entertainers space and beautiful chef's kitchen. The home has 4 Bedrooms (one currently used as an office), 3 Bathrooms, a lovely master suite, air conditioning, and loads of upgrades throughout. All bedrooms and separate laundry room are located on the second level with loads of natural light with the vaulted ceilings/skylight. Truly and entertainers paradise with the spacious kitchen, patio water feature/built in fire pit, wine fridge tucked in the island, and so much more to enjoy! Apply now online at HomeUp.com - this one will not last!

360 Camera Guide Link:
https://youriguide.com/unit_b_2517_huntington_ln_redondo_beach_ca?unbranded

Floorplan Link:
https://youriguide.com/unit_b_2517_huntington_ln_redondo_beach_ca/doc/floorplan_imperial_en_u.pdf

Living: 18'6" x 16'9" / 5.63m x 5.10m
Kitchen: 13'9" x 19' / 4.20m x 5.80m
Garage: 18'11" x 19'4" / 5.77m x 5.90m
2ND FLOOR
Bedroom: 11'11" x 12'6" / 3.64m x 3.80m
Bedroom: 12' x 15'1" / 3.66m x 4.60m
Office: 11'7" x 12'2" / 3.53m x 3.72m
Master: 20'6" x 24'3" / 6.25m x 7.40m
Lndry: 7'7" x 5'2" / 2.30m x 1.57m

(RLNE3255287)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2517 Huntington Lane # B have any available units?
2517 Huntington Lane # B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2517 Huntington Lane # B have?
Some of 2517 Huntington Lane # B's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2517 Huntington Lane # B currently offering any rent specials?
2517 Huntington Lane # B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2517 Huntington Lane # B pet-friendly?
Yes, 2517 Huntington Lane # B is pet friendly.
Does 2517 Huntington Lane # B offer parking?
Yes, 2517 Huntington Lane # B offers parking.
Does 2517 Huntington Lane # B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2517 Huntington Lane # B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2517 Huntington Lane # B have a pool?
No, 2517 Huntington Lane # B does not have a pool.
Does 2517 Huntington Lane # B have accessible units?
No, 2517 Huntington Lane # B does not have accessible units.
Does 2517 Huntington Lane # B have units with dishwashers?
No, 2517 Huntington Lane # B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2517 Huntington Lane # B have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2517 Huntington Lane # B has units with air conditioning.
