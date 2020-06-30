All apartments in Redondo Beach
Find more places like 2411 Clark Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redondo Beach, CA
/
2411 Clark Lane
Last updated March 30 2019 at 9:05 AM

2411 Clark Lane

2411 Clark Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redondo Beach
See all
North Redondo Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

2411 Clark Lane, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Amenities

dishwasher
ceiling fan
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Turn Key

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2411 Clark Lane have any available units?
2411 Clark Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2411 Clark Lane have?
Some of 2411 Clark Lane's amenities include dishwasher, ceiling fan, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2411 Clark Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2411 Clark Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2411 Clark Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2411 Clark Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 2411 Clark Lane offer parking?
No, 2411 Clark Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2411 Clark Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2411 Clark Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2411 Clark Lane have a pool?
No, 2411 Clark Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2411 Clark Lane have accessible units?
No, 2411 Clark Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2411 Clark Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2411 Clark Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2411 Clark Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2411 Clark Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elements 616 Coastal Apts
616 Esplanade
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Riviera Vista Apartments
1000 S Catalina Ave
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Sea Air
2020 Artesia Boulevard
Redondo Beach, CA 90278
Ocean Club
300 The Village Dr
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Rockefeller Lane
2003 Rockefeller Lane
Redondo Beach, CA 90278

Similar Pages

Redondo Beach 1 BedroomsRedondo Beach 2 Bedrooms
Redondo Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRedondo Beach Apartments with Parking
Redondo Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAAlhambra, CAWest Hollywood, CALa Habra, CAPlacentia, CA
Buena Park, CABrea, CACulver City, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CANorwalk, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Redondo Beach
North Redondo Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles