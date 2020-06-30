2405 Vanderbilt Lane

Amenities

Gorgeous two story Condo in Redondo Beach! This home has been freshly cleaned giving a nice new feel for anyone looking to make this their home. Kitchen is spectacular with all white cabinets and drawers, a designed grey splash wall, recessed lighting, and stainless steel appliances. Including a dishwasher, a refrigerator, a double oven, a cook top and a hooded vent. Plenty of extra room for maneuvering and creating the perfect meal for friends and family. 3 bedrooms with ceiling fans, and large mirrored closets. Bathrooms are all designed with elegance with designed grey splash wall, white tiles and classy hardware and light fixtures. Master bathroom features a jet spa bathtub. Enjoy your private patio from the living area. Perfect for summer bbqs or picnics. For your convenience this home includes 2 car garage and washer and dryer located inside laundry room. Please call Amy or Gabby at (310)831-0123 or texted us at (310)200-5584. This unit is on a self showing feature where you must register on harborpm.com and follow the instructions to view it.

