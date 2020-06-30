All apartments in Redondo Beach
Last updated July 30 2019 at 8:08 PM

2405 Vanderbilt Lane

2405 Vanderbilt Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2405 Vanderbilt Lane, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Gorgeous two story Condo in Redondo Beach! This home has been freshly cleaned giving a nice new feel for anyone looking to make this their home. Kitchen is spectacular with all white cabinets and drawers, a designed grey splash wall, recessed lighting, and stainless steel appliances. Including a dishwasher, a refrigerator, a double oven, a cook top and a hooded vent. Plenty of extra room for maneuvering and creating the perfect meal for friends and family. 3 bedrooms with ceiling fans, and large mirrored closets. Bathrooms are all designed with elegance with designed grey splash wall, white tiles and classy hardware and light fixtures. Master bathroom features a jet spa bathtub. Enjoy your private patio from the living area. Perfect for summer bbqs or picnics. For your convenience this home includes 2 car garage and washer and dryer located inside laundry room. Please call Amy or Gabby at (310)831-0123 or texted us at (310)200-5584. This unit is on a self showing feature where you must register on harborpm.com and follow the instructions to view it.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2405 Vanderbilt Lane have any available units?
2405 Vanderbilt Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2405 Vanderbilt Lane have?
Some of 2405 Vanderbilt Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2405 Vanderbilt Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2405 Vanderbilt Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2405 Vanderbilt Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2405 Vanderbilt Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 2405 Vanderbilt Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2405 Vanderbilt Lane offers parking.
Does 2405 Vanderbilt Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2405 Vanderbilt Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2405 Vanderbilt Lane have a pool?
No, 2405 Vanderbilt Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2405 Vanderbilt Lane have accessible units?
No, 2405 Vanderbilt Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2405 Vanderbilt Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2405 Vanderbilt Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2405 Vanderbilt Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2405 Vanderbilt Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
