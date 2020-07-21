Rent Calculator
2403 Ralston Lane
Last updated July 18 2019 at 7:25 AM
2403 Ralston Lane
2403 Ralston Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
2403 Ralston Lane, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2403 Ralston Lane have any available units?
2403 Ralston Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Redondo Beach, CA
.
What amenities does 2403 Ralston Lane have?
Some of 2403 Ralston Lane's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2403 Ralston Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2403 Ralston Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2403 Ralston Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2403 Ralston Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach
.
Does 2403 Ralston Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2403 Ralston Lane offers parking.
Does 2403 Ralston Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2403 Ralston Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2403 Ralston Lane have a pool?
No, 2403 Ralston Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2403 Ralston Lane have accessible units?
No, 2403 Ralston Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2403 Ralston Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2403 Ralston Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2403 Ralston Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2403 Ralston Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
