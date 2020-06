Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Bright & Spacious 3BR/2.5BA Townhome with Large Living Space and Vaulted Ceilings! - PROPERTY FEATURES

• 3BR2.5BA

• Approx. 1,700 Sq Ft

• Front Yard & Rear Fenced Yard

• Large Deck off Master & Living Room

• 2-Car Garage + 2-Car Driveway Parking

• Very Airy & Open Living Space on Top Floor w/Vaulted Ceilings & Arches

• Large Living Room w/Fireplace & Slider to Deck

• Formal Dining Area

• Large Kitchen w/ Tons of Counter/Cabinet Space & Stove/Oven, D/W & Microwave

• Large 2nd & 3rd Bedrooms w/ Wall Closets w/ Built-Ins

• Huge Master w/ Spacious Bath, Built-In Cabinet & Oversized Walk-In Closet

• All New Wood Laminate Flooring Throughout; Carpeting in Bedrooms

• Laundry Area off Master

• Sorry No Pets & Nonsmoking

• Tenant Pays All Utilities; Tenant Responsible for Gardening in the Patio off of 2nd Lower Level Bedroom

- 1 Year Minimum Lease Term



***AVAILABLE 5/15/20***



PLEASE SO NOT DISTURB THE TENANTS



(RLNE2175070)