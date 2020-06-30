2320 Harriman Lane

Amenities

Ideally located in Redondo Beach! Spacious living room with gorgeous built in stoned tile fireplace. Plenty of windows to enjoy natural light coming from your double pane windows. Kitchen fully equipped with all new stainless steel appliances including: all new cook top built into granite counter island. Also includes stove, refrigerator with double drawers, microwave, dishwasher. Must see wrap around counter top equipped with two modern bar stools. Lovely tiled flooring throughout. Master bedroom features double sided walk-in closets for all your needs. Enjoy your spectacular private patio balcony. Framed views from magnificent arched patio with detailed iron railing. Enjoy your master suite which features tiled fireplace. Master bathroom with spa tub glass shower and stoned double sink. Also a personal vanity area. For your convenience this unit includes side by side stainless steel washer and dryer. Enjoy the fresh air on your private side yard. For more information please call Amy at Harbor Property Management at (310)831-0123 or text Gabby at

(310)200-5584 This unit is on a self showing feature. You must register on harborpm.com to view it.

