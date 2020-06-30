All apartments in Redondo Beach
Location

2320 Harriman Lane, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
hot tub
Ideally located in Redondo Beach! Spacious living room with gorgeous built in stoned tile fireplace. Plenty of windows to enjoy natural light coming from your double pane windows. Kitchen fully equipped with all new stainless steel appliances including: all new cook top built into granite counter island. Also includes stove, refrigerator with double drawers, microwave, dishwasher. Must see wrap around counter top equipped with two modern bar stools. Lovely tiled flooring throughout. Master bedroom features double sided walk-in closets for all your needs. Enjoy your spectacular private patio balcony. Framed views from magnificent arched patio with detailed iron railing. Enjoy your master suite which features tiled fireplace. Master bathroom with spa tub glass shower and stoned double sink. Also a personal vanity area. For your convenience this unit includes side by side stainless steel washer and dryer. Enjoy the fresh air on your private side yard. For more information please call Amy at Harbor Property Management at (310)831-0123 or text Gabby at
(310)200-5584 This unit is on a self showing feature. You must register on harborpm.com to view it.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2320 Harriman Lane have any available units?
2320 Harriman Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2320 Harriman Lane have?
Some of 2320 Harriman Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2320 Harriman Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2320 Harriman Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2320 Harriman Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2320 Harriman Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 2320 Harriman Lane offer parking?
No, 2320 Harriman Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2320 Harriman Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2320 Harriman Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2320 Harriman Lane have a pool?
No, 2320 Harriman Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2320 Harriman Lane have accessible units?
No, 2320 Harriman Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2320 Harriman Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2320 Harriman Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2320 Harriman Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2320 Harriman Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
