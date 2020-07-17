All apartments in Redondo Beach
Find more places like 2318 Vanderbilt Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redondo Beach, CA
/
2318 Vanderbilt Lane
Last updated July 3 2020 at 1:58 PM

2318 Vanderbilt Lane

2318 Vanderbilt Lane · (310) 667-1664
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Redondo Beach
See all
North Redondo Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

2318 Vanderbilt Lane, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit C · Avail. now

$4,495

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1780 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located in 10/10 school district (Birney Elementary) near the beaches! Close to at least 4 parks and bike trail as well as restaurants, pharmacy, and grocery. 2-car garage, parking in front of garage, and an extra parking spot. Backyard is shaded, fenced, and quiet. Balcony off living room is perfect for dining outdoors or a relaxing seating area. Skylights in master bath and foyer. Walk-in pantry off eat-in kitchen. Plenty of closet space in bedrooms, linen closet, under the steps closet has shelving in place, and there is a raised shelf/platform in garage for storage. This townhome has a reverse floor plan with living, dining, kitchen, and master suite upstairs and two bedrooms, a full bath, and laundry on the main floor. The following updates/replacements have been made within the last four years: replaced shower tile, vanity, and countertop/fixtures in full guest bath, refinished hardwood floors throughout, updated to a soaker tub in master bath, added crown molding in 2 bedrooms, put up new ceiling fans, updated all kitchen appliances (stainless), replaced washer (HE)/dryer, replaced water heater, added plantation shutters on all windows, installed CENTRAL AC Photos do not include these updates. Note - none of these updates affect the general look/feel of the home -- walls and floors remain same colors, etc. Owner pays trash, sewer, and landscaping. Tenant pays water, electric, gas. No pets. No smoking. Lease renewal possible. Application link: https://apply.link/3gkvsog

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2318 Vanderbilt Lane have any available units?
2318 Vanderbilt Lane has a unit available for $4,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2318 Vanderbilt Lane have?
Some of 2318 Vanderbilt Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2318 Vanderbilt Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2318 Vanderbilt Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2318 Vanderbilt Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2318 Vanderbilt Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 2318 Vanderbilt Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2318 Vanderbilt Lane offers parking.
Does 2318 Vanderbilt Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2318 Vanderbilt Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2318 Vanderbilt Lane have a pool?
No, 2318 Vanderbilt Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2318 Vanderbilt Lane have accessible units?
No, 2318 Vanderbilt Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2318 Vanderbilt Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2318 Vanderbilt Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2318 Vanderbilt Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2318 Vanderbilt Lane has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2318 Vanderbilt Lane?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Riviera Vista Apartments
1000 S Catalina Ave
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Rockefeller Lane
2003 Rockefeller Lane
Redondo Beach, CA 90278
Elements 616 Coastal Apts
616 Esplanade
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Ocean Club
300 The Village Dr
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Sea Air
2020 Artesia Boulevard
Redondo Beach, CA 90278

Similar Pages

Redondo Beach 1 BedroomsRedondo Beach 2 Bedrooms
Redondo Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRedondo Beach Apartments with Parking
Redondo Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAAlhambra, CAWest Hollywood, CALa Habra, CAPlacentia, CA
Buena Park, CABrea, CACulver City, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CANorwalk, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Redondo Beach
North Redondo Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity