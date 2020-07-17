2318 Vanderbilt Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Located in 10/10 school district (Birney Elementary) near the beaches! Close to at least 4 parks and bike trail as well as restaurants, pharmacy, and grocery. 2-car garage, parking in front of garage, and an extra parking spot. Backyard is shaded, fenced, and quiet. Balcony off living room is perfect for dining outdoors or a relaxing seating area. Skylights in master bath and foyer. Walk-in pantry off eat-in kitchen. Plenty of closet space in bedrooms, linen closet, under the steps closet has shelving in place, and there is a raised shelf/platform in garage for storage. This townhome has a reverse floor plan with living, dining, kitchen, and master suite upstairs and two bedrooms, a full bath, and laundry on the main floor. The following updates/replacements have been made within the last four years: replaced shower tile, vanity, and countertop/fixtures in full guest bath, refinished hardwood floors throughout, updated to a soaker tub in master bath, added crown molding in 2 bedrooms, put up new ceiling fans, updated all kitchen appliances (stainless), replaced washer (HE)/dryer, replaced water heater, added plantation shutters on all windows, installed CENTRAL AC Photos do not include these updates. Note - none of these updates affect the general look/feel of the home -- walls and floors remain same colors, etc. Owner pays trash, sewer, and landscaping. Tenant pays water, electric, gas. No pets. No smoking. Lease renewal possible. Application link: https://apply.link/3gkvsog