Home
/
Redondo Beach, CA
/
227 S Juanita
Last updated August 2 2019 at 10:24 AM

227 S Juanita

227 South Juanita Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

227 South Juanita Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Dog-Friendly Top Floor 2 bed, 1 bath in middle of So Redondo - Centrally located in the middle of South Redondo, with only blocks to Parras Middle School & Redondo Union High, lots of restaurants and shops on Torrance Blvd, and of course Veteran's Park, Redondo's Famous Pier and the Sun, Surf, Sand & The Strand!!

This top-floor DOG FRIENDLY 2 bed, 1 bath apartment has just been painted, with new stainless kitchen appliances installed.

2 spaces for Parking, including 1 space in the shared 2-car garage and 1 space in front of the garage. You will have access to the large shared backyard, fun for pets, kids and guests! Washer & Dryer appliances are included!

Water, Trash, Electric Utilities Included!

(The vintage furnace in the living room has been disabled.)

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5056038)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 227 S Juanita have any available units?
227 S Juanita doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 227 S Juanita have?
Some of 227 S Juanita's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 227 S Juanita currently offering any rent specials?
227 S Juanita is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 227 S Juanita pet-friendly?
Yes, 227 S Juanita is pet friendly.
Does 227 S Juanita offer parking?
Yes, 227 S Juanita offers parking.
Does 227 S Juanita have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 227 S Juanita offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 227 S Juanita have a pool?
No, 227 S Juanita does not have a pool.
Does 227 S Juanita have accessible units?
No, 227 S Juanita does not have accessible units.
Does 227 S Juanita have units with dishwashers?
No, 227 S Juanita does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 227 S Juanita have units with air conditioning?
No, 227 S Juanita does not have units with air conditioning.
