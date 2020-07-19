227 S Juanita

Amenities

Dog-Friendly Top Floor 2 bed, 1 bath in middle of So Redondo - Centrally located in the middle of South Redondo, with only blocks to Parras Middle School & Redondo Union High, lots of restaurants and shops on Torrance Blvd, and of course Veteran's Park, Redondo's Famous Pier and the Sun, Surf, Sand & The Strand!!



This top-floor DOG FRIENDLY 2 bed, 1 bath apartment has just been painted, with new stainless kitchen appliances installed.



2 spaces for Parking, including 1 space in the shared 2-car garage and 1 space in front of the garage. You will have access to the large shared backyard, fun for pets, kids and guests! Washer & Dryer appliances are included!



Water, Trash, Electric Utilities Included!



(The vintage furnace in the living room has been disabled.)



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5056038)