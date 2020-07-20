Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Redondo Beach
Find more places like 2223 Bataan RD., A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Redondo Beach, CA
/
2223 Bataan RD., A
Last updated March 28 2019 at 12:50 PM
1 of 20
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2223 Bataan RD., A
2223 Bataan Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redondo Beach
See all
North Redondo Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Location
2223 Bataan Road, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious House in Redondo Beach - Property Id: 107830
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/107830
Property Id 107830
(RLNE4784493)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2223 Bataan RD., A have any available units?
2223 Bataan RD., A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Redondo Beach, CA
.
What amenities does 2223 Bataan RD., A have?
Some of 2223 Bataan RD., A's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2223 Bataan RD., A currently offering any rent specials?
2223 Bataan RD., A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2223 Bataan RD., A pet-friendly?
Yes, 2223 Bataan RD., A is pet friendly.
Does 2223 Bataan RD., A offer parking?
No, 2223 Bataan RD., A does not offer parking.
Does 2223 Bataan RD., A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2223 Bataan RD., A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2223 Bataan RD., A have a pool?
No, 2223 Bataan RD., A does not have a pool.
Does 2223 Bataan RD., A have accessible units?
No, 2223 Bataan RD., A does not have accessible units.
Does 2223 Bataan RD., A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2223 Bataan RD., A has units with dishwashers.
Does 2223 Bataan RD., A have units with air conditioning?
No, 2223 Bataan RD., A does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Sea Air
2020 Artesia Boulevard
Redondo Beach, CA 90278
Elements 616 Coastal Apts
616 Esplanade
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Riviera Vista Apartments
1000 S Catalina Ave
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Rockefeller Lane
2003 Rockefeller Lane
Redondo Beach, CA 90278
Ocean Club
300 The Village Dr
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Similar Pages
Redondo Beach 1 Bedrooms
Redondo Beach 2 Bedrooms
Redondo Beach Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Redondo Beach Apartments with Parking
Redondo Beach Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Alhambra, CA
West Hollywood, CA
La Habra, CA
Placentia, CA
Buena Park, CA
Brea, CA
Culver City, CA
Fountain Valley, CA
Inglewood, CA
Norwalk, CA
Glendora, CA
Pico Rivera, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
South Redondo Beach
North Redondo Beach
Apartments Near Colleges
California Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College
California State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles