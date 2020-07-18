All apartments in Redondo Beach
219 Avenue I

219 Avenue I · (310) 714-0545
Location

219 Avenue I, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 203 · Avail. now

$4,200

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1050 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
bike storage
garage
new construction
"The Oshen" project is redefining what it means to live in luxury apartment in the heart of all actions. This is a unique opportunity to live walking distance to the ocean and all restaurants in Riviera Village. The Oshen project offers 2 bed 2.5 bath town-home or one story unit with private elevators. Each elegant residence features exceptional interiors and open-concept design with high-end finishes, including waterfall kitchen island w/stainless steel chef quality appliances & modern cabinetry. Spacious living room opens to a large private patio. Powder Room. Second floor with 2 master suits, floor to ceiling closets, balcony, ocean view, luxury showers & bath with sleek fixtures. Full-sized washers and dryer. Wood flooring throughout. Private double gated side by side garage direct access to the unit. Building offers, controlled access,private storage, community bike storage. These chic, condo-style apartments have the possibility to create a Den/office. Easy to show

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 219 Avenue I have any available units?
219 Avenue I has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 219 Avenue I have?
Some of 219 Avenue I's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 219 Avenue I currently offering any rent specials?
219 Avenue I is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 219 Avenue I pet-friendly?
No, 219 Avenue I is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 219 Avenue I offer parking?
Yes, 219 Avenue I offers parking.
Does 219 Avenue I have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 219 Avenue I offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 219 Avenue I have a pool?
No, 219 Avenue I does not have a pool.
Does 219 Avenue I have accessible units?
No, 219 Avenue I does not have accessible units.
Does 219 Avenue I have units with dishwashers?
No, 219 Avenue I does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 219 Avenue I have units with air conditioning?
No, 219 Avenue I does not have units with air conditioning.
