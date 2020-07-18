219 Avenue I

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors new construction garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking bike storage garage new construction

"The Oshen" project is redefining what it means to live in luxury apartment in the heart of all actions. This is a unique opportunity to live walking distance to the ocean and all restaurants in Riviera Village. The Oshen project offers 2 bed 2.5 bath town-home or one story unit with private elevators. Each elegant residence features exceptional interiors and open-concept design with high-end finishes, including waterfall kitchen island w/stainless steel chef quality appliances & modern cabinetry. Spacious living room opens to a large private patio. Powder Room. Second floor with 2 master suits, floor to ceiling closets, balcony, ocean view, luxury showers & bath with sleek fixtures. Full-sized washers and dryer. Wood flooring throughout. Private double gated side by side garage direct access to the unit. Building offers, controlled access,private storage, community bike storage. These chic, condo-style apartments have the possibility to create a Den/office. Easy to show