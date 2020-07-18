219 Avenue I

Amenities
"The Oshen" project is redefining what it means to live in luxury apartment in the heart of all actions. This is a unique opportunity to live walking distance to the ocean and all restaurants in Riviera Village. The Oshen project offers 2 bed 2.5 bath town-home or one story unit with private elevators. Each elegant residence features exceptional interiors and open-concept design with high-end finishes, including waterfall kitchen island w/stainless steel chef quality appliances & modern cabinetry. Spacious living room opens to a large private patio. Powder Room. Second floor with 2 master suits, floor to ceiling closets, balcony, ocean view, luxury showers & bath with sleek fixtures. Full-sized washers and dryer. Wood flooring throughout. Private double gated side by side garage direct access to the unit. Building offers, controlled access,private storage, community bike storage. These chic, condo-style apartments have the possibility to create a Den/office. Easy to show