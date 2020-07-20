All apartments in Redondo Beach
Last updated October 2 2019 at 11:51 AM

215 S Juanita Ave

215 South Juanita Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

215 South Juanita Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
**BEAUTIFUL HOME** 3 Bedroom + 3 Bath - Property Id: 128915

Single Luxury Family Home
215 S. Juanita Ave.
Redondo Beach, CA 90277

3 Bedroom + 3 Bath
Rent: $4,975
Deposit: $4,000 and up
Available: August 10, 2019

Top of the Line Appliances: Stove, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Microwave
Jacuzzi Tub, Fire Place, WD Hookups
2 Car Garage
Roof Top Deck 300 sq ft with BBQ Hookup & Sink
Ocean View, Mountain View, City Views

One Year Minimum Lease
Owner May Consider 1 Small Pet

For more information
Please contact Linda @ (310) 322 - 6743
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/128915p
Property Id 128915

(RLNE5113484)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 S Juanita Ave have any available units?
215 S Juanita Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 215 S Juanita Ave have?
Some of 215 S Juanita Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 215 S Juanita Ave currently offering any rent specials?
215 S Juanita Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 S Juanita Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 215 S Juanita Ave is pet friendly.
Does 215 S Juanita Ave offer parking?
Yes, 215 S Juanita Ave offers parking.
Does 215 S Juanita Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 215 S Juanita Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 S Juanita Ave have a pool?
No, 215 S Juanita Ave does not have a pool.
Does 215 S Juanita Ave have accessible units?
No, 215 S Juanita Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 215 S Juanita Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 215 S Juanita Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 215 S Juanita Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 215 S Juanita Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
