Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

**BEAUTIFUL HOME** 3 Bedroom + 3 Bath - Property Id: 128915



Single Luxury Family Home

215 S. Juanita Ave.

Redondo Beach, CA 90277



3 Bedroom + 3 Bath

Rent: $4,975

Deposit: $4,000 and up

Available: August 10, 2019



Top of the Line Appliances: Stove, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Microwave

Jacuzzi Tub, Fire Place, WD Hookups

2 Car Garage

Roof Top Deck 300 sq ft with BBQ Hookup & Sink

Ocean View, Mountain View, City Views



One Year Minimum Lease

Owner May Consider 1 Small Pet



For more information

Please contact Linda @ (310) 322 - 6743

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/128915p

Property Id 128915



(RLNE5113484)