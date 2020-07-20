Amenities
**BEAUTIFUL HOME** 3 Bedroom + 3 Bath - Property Id: 128915
Single Luxury Family Home
215 S. Juanita Ave.
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
3 Bedroom + 3 Bath
Rent: $4,975
Deposit: $4,000 and up
Available: August 10, 2019
Top of the Line Appliances: Stove, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Microwave
Jacuzzi Tub, Fire Place, WD Hookups
2 Car Garage
Roof Top Deck 300 sq ft with BBQ Hookup & Sink
Ocean View, Mountain View, City Views
One Year Minimum Lease
Owner May Consider 1 Small Pet
Please contact Linda @ (310) 322 - 6743
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/128915p
