All apartments in Redondo Beach
Find more places like 2114 Dufour Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redondo Beach, CA
/
2114 Dufour Avenue
Last updated June 22 2020 at 11:58 AM

2114 Dufour Avenue

2114 Dufour Street · (310) 408-9309
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Redondo Beach
See all
North Redondo Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2114 Dufour Street, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,495

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2037 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Remodeled in 2019 4bed/3bath SFR home with a large gated back yard. Kitchen has been completely gutted and remodeled with all new cabinets, granite counter tops, back splash, outlets, Stove, hood, tile flooring, moldings, dry wall, paint, sink, faucet, recessed lighting and paint. Off the kitchen is a door that leads out to side yard. Two of the Bathrooms have been gutted/Remodeled and the other bathroom has newer tile flooring. Refinished original hardwood floors. Newer carpets. All newer recessed lighting throughout the house. All newer windows and sliding doors installed. Newer water heater installed. Newer sprinklers installed. Newer concrete driveway. All iron rod fences have been painted. Newer roof installed 2-3 years old. Separate laundry room with newer paint and newer tile flooring. Two bedrooms upstairs one has a balcony looking over back yard the other has a walk in closet. Two bedrooms downstairs with sliding doors that leads out to back yard. One of the bedrooms downstairs can also be used a another family room. Over size two car garage completely dry walled with storage racks. This is a turnkey home ready for move in

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2114 Dufour Avenue have any available units?
2114 Dufour Avenue has a unit available for $4,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2114 Dufour Avenue have?
Some of 2114 Dufour Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2114 Dufour Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2114 Dufour Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2114 Dufour Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2114 Dufour Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 2114 Dufour Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2114 Dufour Avenue offers parking.
Does 2114 Dufour Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2114 Dufour Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2114 Dufour Avenue have a pool?
No, 2114 Dufour Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2114 Dufour Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2114 Dufour Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2114 Dufour Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2114 Dufour Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 2114 Dufour Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2114 Dufour Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2114 Dufour Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Riviera Vista Apartments
1000 S Catalina Ave
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Ocean Club
300 The Village Dr
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Sea Air
2020 Artesia Boulevard
Redondo Beach, CA 90278
Elements 616 Coastal Apts
616 Esplanade
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Rockefeller Lane
2003 Rockefeller Lane
Redondo Beach, CA 90278

Similar Pages

Redondo Beach 1 BedroomsRedondo Beach 2 Bedrooms
Redondo Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRedondo Beach Apartments with Parking
Redondo Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CA
San Dimas, CACulver City, CACerritos, CACovina, CAMarina del Rey, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CACypress, CACarson, CAWestminster, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Redondo Beach
North Redondo Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity