2114 Dufour Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Remodeled in 2019 4bed/3bath SFR home with a large gated back yard. Kitchen has been completely gutted and remodeled with all new cabinets, granite counter tops, back splash, outlets, Stove, hood, tile flooring, moldings, dry wall, paint, sink, faucet, recessed lighting and paint. Off the kitchen is a door that leads out to side yard. Two of the Bathrooms have been gutted/Remodeled and the other bathroom has newer tile flooring. Refinished original hardwood floors. Newer carpets. All newer recessed lighting throughout the house. All newer windows and sliding doors installed. Newer water heater installed. Newer sprinklers installed. Newer concrete driveway. All iron rod fences have been painted. Newer roof installed 2-3 years old. Separate laundry room with newer paint and newer tile flooring. Two bedrooms upstairs one has a balcony looking over back yard the other has a walk in closet. Two bedrooms downstairs with sliding doors that leads out to back yard. One of the bedrooms downstairs can also be used a another family room. Over size two car garage completely dry walled with storage racks. This is a turnkey home ready for move in