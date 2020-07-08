All apartments in Redondo Beach
Find more places like 2113 Ruhland Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redondo Beach, CA
/
2113 Ruhland Avenue
Last updated December 18 2019 at 2:07 AM

2113 Ruhland Avenue

2113 Ruhland Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redondo Beach
See all
North Redondo Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2113 Ruhland Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
please note that these photos are from the previous sale

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2113 Ruhland Avenue have any available units?
2113 Ruhland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
Is 2113 Ruhland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2113 Ruhland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2113 Ruhland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2113 Ruhland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 2113 Ruhland Avenue offer parking?
No, 2113 Ruhland Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2113 Ruhland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2113 Ruhland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2113 Ruhland Avenue have a pool?
No, 2113 Ruhland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2113 Ruhland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2113 Ruhland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2113 Ruhland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2113 Ruhland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2113 Ruhland Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2113 Ruhland Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ocean Club
300 The Village Dr
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Rockefeller Lane
2003 Rockefeller Lane
Redondo Beach, CA 90278
Sea Air
2020 Artesia Boulevard
Redondo Beach, CA 90278
Riviera Vista Apartments
1000 S Catalina Ave
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Elements 616 Coastal Apts
616 Esplanade
Redondo Beach, CA 90277

Similar Pages

Redondo Beach 1 BedroomsRedondo Beach 2 Bedrooms
Redondo Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRedondo Beach Apartments with Parking
Redondo Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CA
San Dimas, CACulver City, CACerritos, CACovina, CAMarina del Rey, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CACypress, CACarson, CAWestminster, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Redondo Beach
North Redondo Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles