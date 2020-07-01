All apartments in Redondo Beach
Last updated October 19 2019 at 3:08 AM

2111 Perry Avenue

2111 Perry Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2111 Perry Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Freestanding single family home. Large living room and kitchen with two bedrooms and one and a half baths.
Single car garage plumbing another parking spot onsite.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2111 Perry Avenue have any available units?
2111 Perry Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2111 Perry Avenue have?
Some of 2111 Perry Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2111 Perry Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2111 Perry Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2111 Perry Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2111 Perry Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 2111 Perry Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2111 Perry Avenue offers parking.
Does 2111 Perry Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2111 Perry Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2111 Perry Avenue have a pool?
No, 2111 Perry Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2111 Perry Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2111 Perry Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2111 Perry Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2111 Perry Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 2111 Perry Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2111 Perry Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

