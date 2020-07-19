2110 Ernest Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub internet access

This is the perfect family home! Built in 2015, this beautiful front unit detached townhome is located on one of the best streets in North Redondo. Spacious floor plan with engineered wood floors throughout. Inviting, open space on the first level features living room with fireplace, dining room and kitchen. All bedrooms and laundry room are upstairs. Light and bright kitchen with large center island, stainless steel appliances (brand new dishwasher and newer refrigerator) and soft close cabinets. The private backyard is a nice extension off the living room, perfect for entertaining. Roomy, upstairs loft can be used as a family room or kids’ hangout. Spacious master bedroom with a fireplace, private balcony, his and hers closets and spa like master bath with luxurious whirlpool tub and oversized shower. Two bedrooms with built in closets share a jack and jill bathroom, and fourth bedroom has its own bathroom attached. This home also features A/C, video intercom, central vacuum system, tankless water heater and pre-wired for internet, tv, surround sound and security. Direct access two car garage. Walking distance to Lincoln Elementary and Anderson Park. Close to restaurants, shopping and freeway. Offered furnished or unfurnished.