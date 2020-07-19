All apartments in Redondo Beach
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:44 AM

2110 Ernest Avenue

2110 Ernest Avenue · (310) 938-7943
Location

2110 Ernest Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$6,000

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2534 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
This is the perfect family home! Built in 2015, this beautiful front unit detached townhome is located on one of the best streets in North Redondo. Spacious floor plan with engineered wood floors throughout. Inviting, open space on the first level features living room with fireplace, dining room and kitchen. All bedrooms and laundry room are upstairs. Light and bright kitchen with large center island, stainless steel appliances (brand new dishwasher and newer refrigerator) and soft close cabinets. The private backyard is a nice extension off the living room, perfect for entertaining. Roomy, upstairs loft can be used as a family room or kids’ hangout. Spacious master bedroom with a fireplace, private balcony, his and hers closets and spa like master bath with luxurious whirlpool tub and oversized shower. Two bedrooms with built in closets share a jack and jill bathroom, and fourth bedroom has its own bathroom attached. This home also features A/C, video intercom, central vacuum system, tankless water heater and pre-wired for internet, tv, surround sound and security. Direct access two car garage. Walking distance to Lincoln Elementary and Anderson Park. Close to restaurants, shopping and freeway. Offered furnished or unfurnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2110 Ernest Avenue have any available units?
2110 Ernest Avenue has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2110 Ernest Avenue have?
Some of 2110 Ernest Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2110 Ernest Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2110 Ernest Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2110 Ernest Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2110 Ernest Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 2110 Ernest Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2110 Ernest Avenue offers parking.
Does 2110 Ernest Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2110 Ernest Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2110 Ernest Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2110 Ernest Avenue has a pool.
Does 2110 Ernest Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2110 Ernest Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2110 Ernest Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2110 Ernest Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 2110 Ernest Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2110 Ernest Avenue has units with air conditioning.
