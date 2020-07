Amenities

RENT REDUCTION

Lower large 950 sq. ft. two bedroom one bath unit. in a quiet 5 unit building. It has new simulated wood flooring, new window covering a new stove. new light fixtures, and gas cooking and heating. It comes with an enclosed double garage, and a shared sundeck. There are laundry facilities on site. it is located close to 2 freeways, shopping, and the beach.

NO PETS

For more information and to see, call (310) 793-7126



