2103 Carnegie Lane - 4D

Amenities
Fantastically refreshed unit! Brand new granite countertops. And all brand new stainless appliances in kitchen. Along with fresh paint.
Extremely spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath in North Redondo, minutes from the beach. Unit has washer/dryer, refrigerator, and stove. Lots of windows with beautiful natural light.
Master has amazing space with two closets; one is a complete walk-in with great shelving! Comfortably sized living room and dining space. Top unit with great view of North Redondo. Must see to appreciate.
VIRTUAL TOUR: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=NrmkQmfTPsc
Easy freeway access and conveniently located near many shops and restaurants including the South Bay Galleria Mall, Blue Salt Fish Grill, and Starbucks. 2 blocks away from Birney Elementary School. 10 minute drive from the beach!