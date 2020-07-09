2103 Carnegie Lane - 4D

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking bbq/grill

Fantastically refreshed unit! Brand new granite countertops. And all brand new stainless appliances in kitchen. Along with fresh paint.



Extremely spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath in North Redondo, minutes from the beach. Unit has washer/dryer, refrigerator, and stove. Lots of windows with beautiful natural light.



Master has amazing space with two closets; one is a complete walk-in with great shelving! Comfortably sized living room and dining space. Top unit with great view of North Redondo. Must see to appreciate.



VIRTUAL TOUR: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=NrmkQmfTPsc



Easy freeway access and conveniently located near many shops and restaurants including the South Bay Galleria Mall, Blue Salt Fish Grill, and Starbucks. 2 blocks away from Birney Elementary School. 10 minute drive from the beach!