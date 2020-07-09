All apartments in Redondo Beach
2103 Carnegie Lane - 4D

2103 Carnegie Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2103 Carnegie Lane, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
Fantastically refreshed unit! Brand new granite countertops. And all brand new stainless appliances in kitchen. Along with fresh paint.

Extremely spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath in North Redondo, minutes from the beach. Unit has washer/dryer, refrigerator, and stove. Lots of windows with beautiful natural light.

Master has amazing space with two closets; one is a complete walk-in with great shelving! Comfortably sized living room and dining space. Top unit with great view of North Redondo. Must see to appreciate.

VIRTUAL TOUR: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=NrmkQmfTPsc

Easy freeway access and conveniently located near many shops and restaurants including the South Bay Galleria Mall, Blue Salt Fish Grill, and Starbucks. 2 blocks away from Birney Elementary School. 10 minute drive from the beach!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2103 Carnegie Lane - 4D have any available units?
2103 Carnegie Lane - 4D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2103 Carnegie Lane - 4D have?
Some of 2103 Carnegie Lane - 4D's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2103 Carnegie Lane - 4D currently offering any rent specials?
2103 Carnegie Lane - 4D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2103 Carnegie Lane - 4D pet-friendly?
Yes, 2103 Carnegie Lane - 4D is pet friendly.
Does 2103 Carnegie Lane - 4D offer parking?
Yes, 2103 Carnegie Lane - 4D offers parking.
Does 2103 Carnegie Lane - 4D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2103 Carnegie Lane - 4D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2103 Carnegie Lane - 4D have a pool?
No, 2103 Carnegie Lane - 4D does not have a pool.
Does 2103 Carnegie Lane - 4D have accessible units?
No, 2103 Carnegie Lane - 4D does not have accessible units.
Does 2103 Carnegie Lane - 4D have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2103 Carnegie Lane - 4D has units with dishwashers.
Does 2103 Carnegie Lane - 4D have units with air conditioning?
No, 2103 Carnegie Lane - 4D does not have units with air conditioning.

