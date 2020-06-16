All apartments in Redondo Beach
Find more places like 209 S. Prospect Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redondo Beach, CA
/
209 S. Prospect Ave.
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:52 AM

209 S. Prospect Ave.

209 South Prospect Avenue · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Redondo Beach
See all
South Redondo Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

209 South Prospect Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 552 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
Property Amenities
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
SORRY, NO PETS. South Redondo Beach - The Sandpiper II Apartments is the perfect beach living environment! Our building is walking/biking distance to the strand/esplanade and Redondo Beach Pier! The Sandpiper II offers a jacuzzi, Rec room, covered parking, BBQ areas, and on site laundry facilities. Our units offer dishwashers, microwaves, balconys, stoves, and fireplaces. We are conveniently located near schools, parks, shopping and fine dining.
.

Amenities: Laundry Room, Pool, Jacuzzi, Wheelchair Access, BBQ, Parking-Covered, Large Unit.
Utilities: Water, Trash.
Appliances: Electric Stove.
Parking: 1-Space
http://mabrymgmt.com/Apartment-Rent-Details.aspx?id=5042

IT490612 - IT49MM5042

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 209 S. Prospect Ave. have any available units?
209 S. Prospect Ave. has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 209 S. Prospect Ave. have?
Some of 209 S. Prospect Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 209 S. Prospect Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
209 S. Prospect Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 209 S. Prospect Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 209 S. Prospect Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 209 S. Prospect Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 209 S. Prospect Ave. does offer parking.
Does 209 S. Prospect Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 209 S. Prospect Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 209 S. Prospect Ave. have a pool?
Yes, 209 S. Prospect Ave. has a pool.
Does 209 S. Prospect Ave. have accessible units?
Yes, 209 S. Prospect Ave. has accessible units.
Does 209 S. Prospect Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 209 S. Prospect Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Does 209 S. Prospect Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 209 S. Prospect Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 209 S. Prospect Ave.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Riviera Vista Apartments
1000 S Catalina Ave
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Sea Air
2020 Artesia Boulevard
Redondo Beach, CA 90278
Ocean Club
300 The Village Dr
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Elements 616 Coastal Apts
616 Esplanade
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Rockefeller Lane
2003 Rockefeller Lane
Redondo Beach, CA 90278

Similar Pages

Redondo Beach 1 BedroomsRedondo Beach 2 Bedrooms
Redondo Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRedondo Beach Apartments with Parking
Redondo Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CA
San Dimas, CACulver City, CACerritos, CACovina, CAMarina del Rey, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CACypress, CACarson, CAWestminster, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Redondo Beach
North Redondo Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity