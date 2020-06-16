209 S. Prospect Ave.

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher parking pool fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range Property Amenities accessible on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill

SORRY, NO PETS. South Redondo Beach - The Sandpiper II Apartments is the perfect beach living environment! Our building is walking/biking distance to the strand/esplanade and Redondo Beach Pier! The Sandpiper II offers a jacuzzi, Rec room, covered parking, BBQ areas, and on site laundry facilities. Our units offer dishwashers, microwaves, balconys, stoves, and fireplaces. We are conveniently located near schools, parks, shopping and fine dining.

.



Amenities: Laundry Room, Pool, Jacuzzi, Wheelchair Access, BBQ, Parking-Covered, Large Unit.

Utilities: Water, Trash.

Appliances: Electric Stove.

Parking: 1-Space

http://mabrymgmt.com/Apartment-Rent-Details.aspx?id=5042



IT490612 - IT49MM5042