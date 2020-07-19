All apartments in Redondo Beach
Last updated April 5 2019 at 9:21 AM

2012 Marshallfield Ln

2012 Marshallfield Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2012 Marshallfield Lane, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
garage
3 Bedroom North Redondo

3 bedroom and 1 1/2 bathroom Apartment for rent.
In a quiet neighborhood.
New paint inside
New granite counters in Kitchen and Bath
Wood floors& New Carpet
Privet Back Patio and Balcony
2 Car Garage
Coin Op Laundry
Gas stove
1275 square feet
Good South Bay location!
Good Beach and Fwy Access

$2400.00 monthly rent, $2500.00 security deposit
1 year lease.
Good Credit Required.
No Smoking.
Owner Pays Gardner ,Water and Trash.

3 Bedrooms 1 1/2 Bathroom Unit. Includes stove, Carpet, Blinds, Coin Laundry

Cross Street South of Grant Ave and Green
Close to Birney Elementary School
Amenities

Water
Trash
Gardener
Coin Laundry

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2012 Marshallfield Ln have any available units?
2012 Marshallfield Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2012 Marshallfield Ln have?
Some of 2012 Marshallfield Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2012 Marshallfield Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2012 Marshallfield Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2012 Marshallfield Ln pet-friendly?
No, 2012 Marshallfield Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 2012 Marshallfield Ln offer parking?
Yes, 2012 Marshallfield Ln offers parking.
Does 2012 Marshallfield Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2012 Marshallfield Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2012 Marshallfield Ln have a pool?
No, 2012 Marshallfield Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2012 Marshallfield Ln have accessible units?
No, 2012 Marshallfield Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2012 Marshallfield Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 2012 Marshallfield Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2012 Marshallfield Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 2012 Marshallfield Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
