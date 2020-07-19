2012 Marshallfield Ln

Amenities
3 Bedroom North Redondo
3 bedroom and 1 1/2 bathroom Apartment for rent.
In a quiet neighborhood.
New paint inside
New granite counters in Kitchen and Bath
Wood floors& New Carpet
Privet Back Patio and Balcony
2 Car Garage
Coin Op Laundry
Gas stove
1275 square feet
Good South Bay location!
Good Beach and Fwy Access
$2400.00 monthly rent, $2500.00 security deposit
1 year lease.
Good Credit Required.
No Smoking.
Owner Pays Gardner ,Water and Trash.
3 Bedrooms 1 1/2 Bathroom Unit. Includes stove, Carpet, Blinds, Coin Laundry
Cross Street South of Grant Ave and Green
Close to Birney Elementary School
Amenities
Water
Trash
Gardener
Coin Laundry