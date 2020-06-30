All apartments in Redondo Beach
Last updated May 28 2019 at 8:05 PM

2 S Broadway

2 South Broadway · No Longer Available
Location

2 South Broadway, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
At Zeus we design move-in ready homes and fully manage them ourselves, therefore guaranteeing you responsive customer care and a great overall experience. Get in touch to discuss what makes us different or book this home now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 S Broadway have any available units?
2 S Broadway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
Is 2 S Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
2 S Broadway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 S Broadway pet-friendly?
No, 2 S Broadway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 2 S Broadway offer parking?
No, 2 S Broadway does not offer parking.
Does 2 S Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2 S Broadway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 S Broadway have a pool?
No, 2 S Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 2 S Broadway have accessible units?
No, 2 S Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 2 S Broadway have units with dishwashers?
No, 2 S Broadway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2 S Broadway have units with air conditioning?
No, 2 S Broadway does not have units with air conditioning.
