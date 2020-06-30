1910 Bataan Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony all utils included garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill garage

Fantastic North Redondo Beach home for lease WITH ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! This house features 4 bedrooms, 2 baths and has been nicely updated with Laminate flooring, crown molding, and recessed lighting throughout! Living room AND large family room with fireplace! Three bedrooms have overhead fans to keep cool in the summer, while the master has a separate AC unit. Off the master you will find a bright sun room/retreat with overhead fan which leads to the magnificent back yard featuring stamped concrete patio, ledge stone planters and a built in BBQ island, perfect for enjoying the warn weather. Refrigerator, stove, stackable washer/dryer included. The direct access 1 garage has finished walls and storage space, while the driveway will accommodate another car. Close to freeway access, the beach, restaurants, parks, and top rated schools, you are not going to want to miss this one!