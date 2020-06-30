All apartments in Redondo Beach
Find more places like 1910 Bataan Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redondo Beach, CA
/
1910 Bataan Road
Last updated April 7 2019 at 1:48 AM

1910 Bataan Road

1910 Bataan Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redondo Beach
See all
North Redondo Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

1910 Bataan Road, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
all utils included
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
garage
Fantastic North Redondo Beach home for lease WITH ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! This house features 4 bedrooms, 2 baths and has been nicely updated with Laminate flooring, crown molding, and recessed lighting throughout! Living room AND large family room with fireplace! Three bedrooms have overhead fans to keep cool in the summer, while the master has a separate AC unit. Off the master you will find a bright sun room/retreat with overhead fan which leads to the magnificent back yard featuring stamped concrete patio, ledge stone planters and a built in BBQ island, perfect for enjoying the warn weather. Refrigerator, stove, stackable washer/dryer included. The direct access 1 garage has finished walls and storage space, while the driveway will accommodate another car. Close to freeway access, the beach, restaurants, parks, and top rated schools, you are not going to want to miss this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1910 Bataan Road have any available units?
1910 Bataan Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1910 Bataan Road have?
Some of 1910 Bataan Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1910 Bataan Road currently offering any rent specials?
1910 Bataan Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1910 Bataan Road pet-friendly?
No, 1910 Bataan Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 1910 Bataan Road offer parking?
Yes, 1910 Bataan Road offers parking.
Does 1910 Bataan Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1910 Bataan Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1910 Bataan Road have a pool?
No, 1910 Bataan Road does not have a pool.
Does 1910 Bataan Road have accessible units?
No, 1910 Bataan Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1910 Bataan Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1910 Bataan Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1910 Bataan Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1910 Bataan Road has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elements 616 Coastal Apts
616 Esplanade
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Ocean Club
300 The Village Dr
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Riviera Vista Apartments
1000 S Catalina Ave
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Sea Air
2020 Artesia Boulevard
Redondo Beach, CA 90278
Rockefeller Lane
2003 Rockefeller Lane
Redondo Beach, CA 90278

Similar Pages

Redondo Beach 1 BedroomsRedondo Beach 2 Bedrooms
Redondo Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRedondo Beach Apartments with Parking
Redondo Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAAlhambra, CAWest Hollywood, CALa Habra, CAPlacentia, CA
Buena Park, CABrea, CACulver City, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CANorwalk, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Redondo Beach
North Redondo Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles