All apartments in Redondo Beach
Find more places like 1904 Carnegie Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redondo Beach, CA
/
1904 Carnegie Lane
Last updated January 6 2020 at 1:48 PM

1904 Carnegie Lane

1904 Carnegie Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redondo Beach
See all
North Redondo Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1904 Carnegie Lane, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1904 Carnegie Lane have any available units?
1904 Carnegie Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1904 Carnegie Lane have?
Some of 1904 Carnegie Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1904 Carnegie Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1904 Carnegie Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1904 Carnegie Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1904 Carnegie Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 1904 Carnegie Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1904 Carnegie Lane offers parking.
Does 1904 Carnegie Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1904 Carnegie Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1904 Carnegie Lane have a pool?
No, 1904 Carnegie Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1904 Carnegie Lane have accessible units?
No, 1904 Carnegie Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1904 Carnegie Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1904 Carnegie Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1904 Carnegie Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1904 Carnegie Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rockefeller Lane
2003 Rockefeller Lane
Redondo Beach, CA 90278
Riviera Vista Apartments
1000 S Catalina Ave
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Elements 616 Coastal Apts
616 Esplanade
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Ocean Club
300 The Village Dr
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Sea Air
2020 Artesia Boulevard
Redondo Beach, CA 90278

Similar Pages

Redondo Beach 1 BedroomsRedondo Beach 2 Bedrooms
Redondo Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRedondo Beach Apartments with Parking
Redondo Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CA
San Dimas, CACulver City, CACerritos, CACovina, CAMarina del Rey, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CACypress, CACarson, CAWestminster, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Redondo Beach
North Redondo Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles