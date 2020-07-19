All apartments in Redondo Beach
Find more places like 1817 ARMOUR Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redondo Beach, CA
/
1817 ARMOUR Lane
Last updated September 9 2019 at 2:44 PM

1817 ARMOUR Lane

1817 Armour Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redondo Beach
See all
North Redondo Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

1817 Armour Lane, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
THIS IS LIKE A NEW HOME, EVERYTHING HAS BEEN REDONE WITH QUALITY AND STYLE.
NEW KITCHEN including quartz counters, glass tile backsplash, Shaker style cabinets with self-closing drawers & doors, stainless steel appliances and more.
NEW BATHROOMS with adorable decorator tile flooring, Dandoy Shower doors, floor to ceiling tile, loads of linen storage.
NEW higher end, hard flooring throughout, New decorator paint, lots of built-in lighting and fixtures, NEW double pane Milguard windows & sliders.
The property is located on a high point and gets cooling breezes. This is a quiet, low density, one way street just east of Golden Hills area and one mile to the ocean.
The outside space is great with a patio just off the dining area, great for relaxing, kids toys etc. There is also a large roof deck with views to L.A. and beyond....a great place to enjoy an evening cocktail and watch the planes coming into LAX.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1817 ARMOUR Lane have any available units?
1817 ARMOUR Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1817 ARMOUR Lane have?
Some of 1817 ARMOUR Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1817 ARMOUR Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1817 ARMOUR Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1817 ARMOUR Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1817 ARMOUR Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 1817 ARMOUR Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1817 ARMOUR Lane offers parking.
Does 1817 ARMOUR Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1817 ARMOUR Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1817 ARMOUR Lane have a pool?
No, 1817 ARMOUR Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1817 ARMOUR Lane have accessible units?
No, 1817 ARMOUR Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1817 ARMOUR Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1817 ARMOUR Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1817 ARMOUR Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1817 ARMOUR Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Riviera Vista Apartments
1000 S Catalina Ave
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Sea Air
2020 Artesia Boulevard
Redondo Beach, CA 90278
Rockefeller Lane
2003 Rockefeller Lane
Redondo Beach, CA 90278
Elements 616 Coastal Apts
616 Esplanade
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Ocean Club
300 The Village Dr
Redondo Beach, CA 90277

Similar Pages

Redondo Beach 1 Bedroom ApartmentsRedondo Beach 2 Bedroom Apartments
Redondo Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRedondo Beach Apartments with Parking
Redondo Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAAlhambra, CAWest Hollywood, CALa Habra, CAPlacentia, CA
Buena Park, CABrea, CACulver City, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CANorwalk, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Redondo Beach
North Redondo Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles