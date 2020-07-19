1817 ARMOUR Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

THIS IS LIKE A NEW HOME, EVERYTHING HAS BEEN REDONE WITH QUALITY AND STYLE.

NEW KITCHEN including quartz counters, glass tile backsplash, Shaker style cabinets with self-closing drawers & doors, stainless steel appliances and more.

NEW BATHROOMS with adorable decorator tile flooring, Dandoy Shower doors, floor to ceiling tile, loads of linen storage.

NEW higher end, hard flooring throughout, New decorator paint, lots of built-in lighting and fixtures, NEW double pane Milguard windows & sliders.

The property is located on a high point and gets cooling breezes. This is a quiet, low density, one way street just east of Golden Hills area and one mile to the ocean.

The outside space is great with a patio just off the dining area, great for relaxing, kids toys etc. There is also a large roof deck with views to L.A. and beyond....a great place to enjoy an evening cocktail and watch the planes coming into LAX.