1815 Marshallfield Lane

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Nicely updated rear unit with 2 car garage and 1 additional outside spot. There are 3 bedrooms and 2 updated baths, updated kitchen and engineered wood floors. There is a private yard for perfect outdoor dining.