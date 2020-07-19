1800 Pacific Coast Hwy

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Great location walking distance to the beach and Riviera Village. This townhome has all custom finishes throughout. Great gourmet kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. The kitchen is open to the dining room and living room, which has a fireplace and wine fridge. The floorplan is great for entertaining as it flows to the backyard where you find a patio area and outdoor kitchen with BBQ and refrigerator. Downstairs has a office/den/guest room (can be used for many different things) as well as a 3/4 bathroom. Upstairs you will find an open office, laundry and 2 bedrooms each with their own attached bathrooms. The master suite has a wardrobe closet as well as a walk in closet. The bathroom features a stand up shower and a tub. This unit has it all and is completely upgraded. The unit comes with 2 parking spaces and storage behind the gate downstairs