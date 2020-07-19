All apartments in Redondo Beach
Find more places like 1800 Pacific Coast Hwy.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redondo Beach, CA
/
1800 Pacific Coast Hwy
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1800 Pacific Coast Hwy

1800 E Pacific Coast Hwy · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redondo Beach
See all
South Redondo Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

1800 E Pacific Coast Hwy, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Great location walking distance to the beach and Riviera Village. This townhome has all custom finishes throughout. Great gourmet kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. The kitchen is open to the dining room and living room, which has a fireplace and wine fridge. The floorplan is great for entertaining as it flows to the backyard where you find a patio area and outdoor kitchen with BBQ and refrigerator. Downstairs has a office/den/guest room (can be used for many different things) as well as a 3/4 bathroom. Upstairs you will find an open office, laundry and 2 bedrooms each with their own attached bathrooms. The master suite has a wardrobe closet as well as a walk in closet. The bathroom features a stand up shower and a tub. This unit has it all and is completely upgraded. The unit comes with 2 parking spaces and storage behind the gate downstairs

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1800 Pacific Coast Hwy have any available units?
1800 Pacific Coast Hwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1800 Pacific Coast Hwy have?
Some of 1800 Pacific Coast Hwy's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1800 Pacific Coast Hwy currently offering any rent specials?
1800 Pacific Coast Hwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1800 Pacific Coast Hwy pet-friendly?
No, 1800 Pacific Coast Hwy is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 1800 Pacific Coast Hwy offer parking?
Yes, 1800 Pacific Coast Hwy offers parking.
Does 1800 Pacific Coast Hwy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1800 Pacific Coast Hwy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1800 Pacific Coast Hwy have a pool?
No, 1800 Pacific Coast Hwy does not have a pool.
Does 1800 Pacific Coast Hwy have accessible units?
No, 1800 Pacific Coast Hwy does not have accessible units.
Does 1800 Pacific Coast Hwy have units with dishwashers?
No, 1800 Pacific Coast Hwy does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1800 Pacific Coast Hwy have units with air conditioning?
No, 1800 Pacific Coast Hwy does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rockefeller Lane
2003 Rockefeller Lane
Redondo Beach, CA 90278
Elements 616 Coastal Apts
616 Esplanade
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Ocean Club
300 The Village Dr
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Riviera Vista Apartments
1000 S Catalina Ave
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Sea Air
2020 Artesia Boulevard
Redondo Beach, CA 90278

Similar Pages

Redondo Beach 1 BedroomsRedondo Beach 2 Bedrooms
Redondo Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRedondo Beach Apartments with Parking
Redondo Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAAlhambra, CAWest Hollywood, CALa Habra, CAPlacentia, CA
Buena Park, CABrea, CACulver City, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CANorwalk, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Redondo Beach
North Redondo Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles