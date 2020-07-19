All apartments in Redondo Beach
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1735 Ford Avenue

1735 Ford Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1735 Ford Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1735 Ford Avenue have any available units?
1735 Ford Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1735 Ford Avenue have?
Some of 1735 Ford Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1735 Ford Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1735 Ford Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1735 Ford Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1735 Ford Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 1735 Ford Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1735 Ford Avenue offers parking.
Does 1735 Ford Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1735 Ford Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1735 Ford Avenue have a pool?
No, 1735 Ford Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1735 Ford Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1735 Ford Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1735 Ford Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1735 Ford Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1735 Ford Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1735 Ford Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
