All apartments in Redondo Beach
Find more places like 1719 Harriman Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redondo Beach, CA
/
1719 Harriman Lane
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

1719 Harriman Lane

1719 Harriman Lane · (310) 535-2150
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Redondo Beach
See all
North Redondo Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

1719 Harriman Lane, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1719 Harriman Lane · Avail. Aug 1

$2,795

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1719 Harriman Lane Available 08/01/20 ADORABLE FRONT HOUSE w/YARD+WASHER+DRYER+GARAGE NEXT 2 PARK & BLOCKS 2 HERMOSA BEACH! - Awesome location on Harriman Lane off of Aviation just a bike ride away from PCH/Hermosa Beach!!

This quaint private front house is adorable and is located next to a children's parkette...quiet and perfectly situated with it's own front and side yard with grassy area featuring 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom with an open floor plan. New laminate flooring in spacious kitchen with stainless steel dishwasher and stove plus breakfast bar area for bar stools and while you're cooking you can look out to the light & bright living room with many windows. Each bedroom has nice sized closets and master bedroom has some built in shelves. Attached garage with washer & dryer included. This is the perfect little beach house, ideal for 2 people. No pets please. Available now.

Applications can be submitted from via our rental list on our website at www.rpmcalcoast.com - minimum fico score of 650+ and 3x the monthly rent in combined gross income.

~AVOID SCAMS:
Do not extend payment to anyone you have not met in person.
Beware offers involving shipping - deal with locals you can meet in person.
Never wire funds (e.g. Western Union) - anyone who asks you to is a scammer.
Don't accept cashier/certified checks or money orders - banks cash fakes, then hold you responsible.
Beware of person claiming to rent to you without the standard credit check or background check .
Never give out financial info (bank account, social security, paypal account, etc).
Do not rent or purchase sight-unseen—that amazing "deal" may not exist.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5932778)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1719 Harriman Lane have any available units?
1719 Harriman Lane has a unit available for $2,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1719 Harriman Lane have?
Some of 1719 Harriman Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1719 Harriman Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1719 Harriman Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1719 Harriman Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1719 Harriman Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 1719 Harriman Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1719 Harriman Lane offers parking.
Does 1719 Harriman Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1719 Harriman Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1719 Harriman Lane have a pool?
No, 1719 Harriman Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1719 Harriman Lane have accessible units?
No, 1719 Harriman Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1719 Harriman Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1719 Harriman Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1719 Harriman Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1719 Harriman Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1719 Harriman Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Riviera Vista Apartments
1000 S Catalina Ave
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Rockefeller Lane
2003 Rockefeller Lane
Redondo Beach, CA 90278
Elements 616 Coastal Apts
616 Esplanade
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Ocean Club
300 The Village Dr
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Sea Air
2020 Artesia Boulevard
Redondo Beach, CA 90278

Similar Pages

Redondo Beach 1 BedroomsRedondo Beach 2 Bedrooms
Redondo Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRedondo Beach Apartments with Parking
Redondo Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAAlhambra, CAWest Hollywood, CALa Habra, CAPlacentia, CA
Buena Park, CABrea, CACulver City, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CANorwalk, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Redondo Beach
North Redondo Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity