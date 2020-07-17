Amenities

1719 Harriman Lane Available 08/01/20 ADORABLE FRONT HOUSE w/YARD+WASHER+DRYER+GARAGE NEXT 2 PARK & BLOCKS 2 HERMOSA BEACH! - Awesome location on Harriman Lane off of Aviation just a bike ride away from PCH/Hermosa Beach!!



This quaint private front house is adorable and is located next to a children's parkette...quiet and perfectly situated with it's own front and side yard with grassy area featuring 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom with an open floor plan. New laminate flooring in spacious kitchen with stainless steel dishwasher and stove plus breakfast bar area for bar stools and while you're cooking you can look out to the light & bright living room with many windows. Each bedroom has nice sized closets and master bedroom has some built in shelves. Attached garage with washer & dryer included. This is the perfect little beach house, ideal for 2 people. No pets please. Available now.



Applications can be submitted from via our rental list on our website at www.rpmcalcoast.com - minimum fico score of 650+ and 3x the monthly rent in combined gross income.



