Home
/
Redondo Beach, CA
/
1306 Agate St C
Last updated October 21 2019 at 1:54 PM
1 of 2
1306 Agate St C
1306 Agate Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1306 Agate Street, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach
Amenities
on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
dog park
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
oven
range
Property Amenities
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Agate - Property Id: 165004
Upstairs flat level apartment
Laundry facility on site and 1 car garage.
Pet friendly near dog park
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/165004p
Property Id 165004
(RLNE5201916)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1306 Agate St C have any available units?
1306 Agate St C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Redondo Beach, CA
.
What amenities does 1306 Agate St C have?
Some of 1306 Agate St C's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1306 Agate St C currently offering any rent specials?
1306 Agate St C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1306 Agate St C pet-friendly?
Yes, 1306 Agate St C is pet friendly.
Does 1306 Agate St C offer parking?
Yes, 1306 Agate St C offers parking.
Does 1306 Agate St C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1306 Agate St C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1306 Agate St C have a pool?
No, 1306 Agate St C does not have a pool.
Does 1306 Agate St C have accessible units?
No, 1306 Agate St C does not have accessible units.
Does 1306 Agate St C have units with dishwashers?
No, 1306 Agate St C does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1306 Agate St C have units with air conditioning?
No, 1306 Agate St C does not have units with air conditioning.
