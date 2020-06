Amenities

The newly remodeled 2bed/2bath unit comes with 1 covered parking and access to washer & dryer. Bright and open floorplan. Comes with stainless refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and island range hood. Newly built kitchen cabinets with quartz countertop and designer ceiling light in the dining area. The bathroom is brand new with new tile flooring and shower stalls. Move-in ready

4 unit multi family home