All apartments in Redondo Beach
Find more places like 1224 Agate Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redondo Beach, CA
/
1224 Agate Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 7:05 AM

1224 Agate Street

1224 Agate Street · (310) 947-1323
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Redondo Beach
See all
South Redondo Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1224 Agate Street, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,495

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Redondo Beach. Amenities include: dishwasher, hardwood floors (vinyl), extra vanity area with sink in master suite, walk-in closet, and laundry in building.
2 dedicated parking spaces! (Carport and alley) Landlord pays trash, recycling, water, and gas for heated water. Pet friendly! Additional $25/month/pet, and we are 2 blocks from the Redondo Dog Park! Other tenants in the building are awesome and will welcome you with open arms.
Available Now. $2,695/month rent. $2,695 security deposit.
Please submit the form on this page or text Shari at 310-947-1323 to learn more. During this time of physical distancing, we are happy to set up a virtual showing for you, or to open the unit up for you to walk through while we wait outside to answer your questions.
This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1224 Agate Street have any available units?
1224 Agate Street has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1224 Agate Street have?
Some of 1224 Agate Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1224 Agate Street currently offering any rent specials?
1224 Agate Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1224 Agate Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1224 Agate Street is pet friendly.
Does 1224 Agate Street offer parking?
Yes, 1224 Agate Street does offer parking.
Does 1224 Agate Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1224 Agate Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1224 Agate Street have a pool?
No, 1224 Agate Street does not have a pool.
Does 1224 Agate Street have accessible units?
No, 1224 Agate Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1224 Agate Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1224 Agate Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1224 Agate Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1224 Agate Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1224 Agate Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Elements 616 Coastal Apts
616 Esplanade
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Ocean Club
300 The Village Dr
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Rockefeller Lane
2003 Rockefeller Lane
Redondo Beach, CA 90278
Riviera Vista Apartments
1000 S Catalina Ave
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Sea Air
2020 Artesia Boulevard
Redondo Beach, CA 90278

Similar Pages

Redondo Beach 1 BedroomsRedondo Beach 2 Bedrooms
Redondo Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRedondo Beach Apartments with Parking
Redondo Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CA
San Dimas, CACulver City, CACerritos, CACovina, CAMarina del Rey, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CACypress, CACarson, CAWestminster, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Redondo Beach
North Redondo Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity