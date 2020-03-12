1224 Agate Street

Amenities
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Redondo Beach. Amenities include: dishwasher, hardwood floors (vinyl), extra vanity area with sink in master suite, walk-in closet, and laundry in building.
2 dedicated parking spaces! (Carport and alley) Landlord pays trash, recycling, water, and gas for heated water. Pet friendly! Additional $25/month/pet, and we are 2 blocks from the Redondo Dog Park! Other tenants in the building are awesome and will welcome you with open arms.
Available Now. $2,695/month rent. $2,695 security deposit.
Please submit the form on this page or text Shari at 310-947-1323 to learn more. During this time of physical distancing, we are happy to set up a virtual showing for you, or to open the unit up for you to walk through while we wait outside to answer your questions.
