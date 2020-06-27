1215 Steinhart Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA 90278 North Redondo Beach
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Sweet little home in the Jefferson school district. Three good side bedrooms and one bath, huge back garden, one car garage and gated front area for more parking. Fantastic location - restaurants, shops and much more.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1215 Steinhart Avenue have any available units?
1215 Steinhart Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
Is 1215 Steinhart Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1215 Steinhart Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.