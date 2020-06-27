All apartments in Redondo Beach
Last updated July 30 2019 at 3:18 AM

1215 Steinhart Avenue

1215 Steinhart Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1215 Steinhart Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Sweet little home in the Jefferson school district.
Three good side bedrooms and one bath, huge back garden, one car garage and gated front area for more parking.
Fantastic location - restaurants, shops and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1215 Steinhart Avenue have any available units?
1215 Steinhart Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
Is 1215 Steinhart Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1215 Steinhart Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1215 Steinhart Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1215 Steinhart Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 1215 Steinhart Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1215 Steinhart Avenue offers parking.
Does 1215 Steinhart Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1215 Steinhart Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1215 Steinhart Avenue have a pool?
No, 1215 Steinhart Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1215 Steinhart Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1215 Steinhart Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1215 Steinhart Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1215 Steinhart Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1215 Steinhart Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1215 Steinhart Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
