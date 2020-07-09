All apartments in Redondo Beach
120 S. Francisca Ave.
Last updated June 10 2020 at 8:50 AM

120 S. Francisca Ave.

120 South Francisca Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

120 South Francisca Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
SORRY, NO PETS. South Redondo Beach - The Mediterranean Townhomes are a perfect find for all beach seeking residents! This is a quiet building; walking distance to the beach, shops, restaurants and schools. We offer, washer and dryer hook ups, dishwasher, microwave, balcony/patios, and covered parking.
.

Amenities: Townhouse, Parking-Open, Large Unit.
Utilities: Water, Trash.
Appliances: Dishwasher, Gas Stove, Washer/Dryer Hook Up.
Parking: 2-Space
http://mabrymgmt.com/Apartment-Rent-Details.aspx?id=5146

IT490605 - IT49MM5146

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 S. Francisca Ave. have any available units?
120 S. Francisca Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 120 S. Francisca Ave. have?
Some of 120 S. Francisca Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 S. Francisca Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
120 S. Francisca Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 S. Francisca Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 120 S. Francisca Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 120 S. Francisca Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 120 S. Francisca Ave. offers parking.
Does 120 S. Francisca Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 S. Francisca Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 S. Francisca Ave. have a pool?
No, 120 S. Francisca Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 120 S. Francisca Ave. have accessible units?
No, 120 S. Francisca Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 120 S. Francisca Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 120 S. Francisca Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Does 120 S. Francisca Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 120 S. Francisca Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.

