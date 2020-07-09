120 S. Francisca Ave.

Amenities
SORRY, NO PETS. South Redondo Beach - The Mediterranean Townhomes are a perfect find for all beach seeking residents! This is a quiet building; walking distance to the beach, shops, restaurants and schools. We offer, washer and dryer hook ups, dishwasher, microwave, balcony/patios, and covered parking.
Amenities: Townhouse, Parking-Open, Large Unit.
Utilities: Water, Trash.
Appliances: Dishwasher, Gas Stove, Washer/Dryer Hook Up.
Parking: 2-Space
http://mabrymgmt.com/Apartment-Rent-Details.aspx?id=5146
IT490605 - IT49MM5146