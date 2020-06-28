118 415 S. Prospect Ave.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities accessible courtyard gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill

SORRY, NO PETS. South Redondo Beach - The Carrousel II is the perfect beach seekers environment. It is a quiet beach living environment with lush landscaping, large units, balcony/patio, and covered parking. Just steps to the each! Near parks, schools, public transportation and fine dining! NO PETS.

.



Amenities: Laundry Room, Pool, Jacuzzi, Wheelchair Access, Gym, BBQ, Courtyard, Balcony/Patio, Parking-Open, Large Unit.

Utilities: Water, Trash.

Appliances: Dishwasher, Electric Stove, Microwave.

Parking: 1-Space

http://mabrymgmt.com/Apartment-Rent-Details.aspx?id=4685



IT490131 - IT49MM4685